Detroit Red Wings GM Search Takes Baby Step Forward

It’s hardly been a quick search to find the next general manager and/or executive VP of the Detroit Red Wings. The ongoing Detroit Red Wings GM search at least took a positive step forward Wednesday. The next man to lead the organization will have a critical decision to make with captain Dylan Larkin.

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday that owner and CEO Chris Illitch has hired a firm to assist with the ongoing Red Wings GM search.

Steve Yzerman, Red Wings general manager since 2019, vacated the role on July 15.

Is the Red Wings GM Search Taking Too Long?

It might feel that way, though NHL teams, particularly ones exiting tenured arrangements, tend to act more deliberately in this era. There haven’t been many names linked to the job, though some have floated former Detroit star Brendan Shanahan.

Otherwise, it’s mostly been quiet. That’s likely a result of how critical this next stage is for the Wings. Detroit has missed the playoffs in 10 consecutive seasons. That’s the worst stretch in organization history. It’s also the longest stretch missing the playoffs for any Original Six team in NHL history.

Yzerman, of the fabled “Yzerplan,” should have been the Wings’ savior. That’s how it was scripted. Yzerman came to Detroit with plenty of runway to build the organization in his own image, particularly in the wake of his success in Tampa Bay. After seven years, the Wings have elevated themselves from a bottom-feeder to a middle-of-the-pack fringe playoff team. That’s hardly what a more-than-patient fanbase wanted for its beloved franchise. Instead, the Red Wings GM search will look to solve what ails the historic franchise.

In that respect, it makes sense that Detroit is taking its time. Illitch can’t afford to miss. They’re being so careful that interim GM Shawn Horcoff lacks authority to deal Larkin.

The Next General Manager’s Burden

Red Wings fans probably would prefer comparisons to Buffalo stop. In addition to taking Buffalo’s title as the franchise with the longest playoff drought, the next general manager will have a similar role to Kevyn Adams. He entered that role with a major decision about captain Jack Eichel’s future, ultimately orchestrating the trade to Vegas.

When the Red Wings GM search concludes, the first order of business may very well be to decide on Dylan Larkin. Steve Yzerman, before he resigned, clearly didn’t want to deal Larkin just for futures. Larkin, meanwhile, isn’t making things easy for his hometown team. Despite reports indicating Larkin’s camp could expand their trade list, it appears that Larkin remains resolute on his small four-team list.

The Detroit Red Wings are hiring a search firm to help find Steve Yzerman’s successor. Yzerman was the club’s general manager from April of 2019 until last month when he transitioned to a role of senior advisor. Owner Christopher Ilitch and the firm are expected to look for an… pic.twitter.com/Hc1DcU0jui — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 5, 2026

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The Red Wings Should Bite the Bullet

Could the Detroit Red Wings GM search end with a candidate who wants to follow Yzerman’s same plan? Certainly, it’s plausible the original Larkin trade plan could be favored by Steve Yzerman’s replacement. When a team has missed the playoffs for an entire decade, the pressure is already significant. Then, when that team has a star player trying to force his way out, that pressure ramps significantly. Finally, when that team has multiple young star players in the prime of their careers whose futures in said city hinge on these next few weeks, that pressure is nuclear.

That said, Detroit should not restrict a Dylan Larkin trade to simply returning the best NHL player. The teams Larkin is most interested in aren’t really compatible trade partners for the Wings. Part of that is tied to existing trade protections for Larkin. Simultaneously, part of that is tied to potential players who could come back for Larkin who also have trade protection.

Steve Yzerman’s replacement would be better off maximizing value for Larkin. The NHL is in a new era. NHL teams dealt top-10 selections twice this summer to acquire prime-aged star players. If the Wings maximize asset value on Larkin, they can follow Ottawa’s footsteps. Certainly, no one will confuse William Eklund with Brady Tkachuk. But Ottawa did well to use part of the Tkachuk trade return to bring back a 23-year-old forward with back-to-back 50-point seasons. William Eklund features a very reasonable $5.6 million average annual value for the next three seasons.

The Red Wings GM search is critical to the franchise. Hiring a search firm makes plenty of sense. Taking their time makes plenty of sense. Hiring a general manager with the same mindset as Yzerman might not make as much sense.