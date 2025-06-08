Red Wings Goalie Breaks Silence on Disappointing 2024-25 Season

The Detroit Red Wings failed to make the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Detroit received solid goaltending from the likes of Cam Talbot throughout the season. And they saw some major progress from young stars like Marco Kapser, Simon Edvinsson, and Lucas Raymond. However, it was not enough to make the postseason.

Detroit has missed the postseason for nine straight seasons. Missing in 2025 came as an immense disappointment. Especially since they went into the March 1st NHL Stadium Series as the top Wild Card team in the East.

The Red Wings have to turn the corner sooner rather than later. Detroit is under pressure to make some home run moves in the offseason to take another step. Whether this happens remains to be seen over the next few weeks. However, Talbot believes the team can build off of what happened in this past regular season.

“It’s never an easy time of the year when you don’t accomplish what you want to accomplish at the start of the season,” Talbot said, via Jonathan Mills of DetroitRedWings.com. “Definitely disappointing, the way it ended. We made some strides towards the end of the year and from Christmas on when the coaching change happened. I think that’s something we can build off heading into next year.”

Red Wings’ Cam Talbot Made An Impression

Talbot did not replicate the success he had with the Los Angeles Kings in 2023-24. However, he did have a solid season for the Red Wings. He did save -0.3 goals above average, but he also finished with 10.39 Goals Saved Above Expected, according to Evolving Hockey.

The Red Wings wanted the 37-year-old to play solid hockey at the NHL level. Detroit is buying time for top goalie prospects Trey Augustine and Sebastian Cossa to develop. At the end of the day, he did exactly what Detroit hoped he would when he signed last summer.

“We look at Cam’s season, he did very well. We’re pleased. He met expectations for us,” Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said, via Mills, at his end-of-season press conference in late April.

Coaching Change Brought Positive Impacts to Detroit

Talbot mentioned a pivotal moment in Detroit’s 2024-25 campaign. The Red Wings fired head coach Derek Lalonde on December 26. In his place came former Detroit assistant and veteran bench boss Todd McLellan.

McLellan brought immediate change to Detroit. They went on multiple extended winning streaks and brought themselves into the postseason race. Detroit did eventually come back to Earth, but Talbot believes the changes McLellan brought are beneficial to this team.

“Our systems were a little bit tighter. We were coming out of our zone a little bit, changing some breakouts and stuff like that. Communication and accountability, on and off the ice, [McLellan and assistant coach Trent Yawney] just bring so much of that. You could tell, when they came in, things started to change. I think the whole group is looking forward to starting fresh and from Training Camp next year,” the Red Wings goalie said, via Mills.