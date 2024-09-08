Trade Pitch Has Red Wings Acquiring Star $42 Million Forward in Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings are nearing the end of their rebuild and one trade pitch has them acquiring a star forward.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquiring Nikolaj Ehlers from the Winnipeg Jets.

Red Wings acquire:

Nikolaj Ehlers ($3 million retained)

Jets acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Detroit acquires Ehlers who can be a top-six forward for the Red Wings. The Jets, meanwhile, get two prospects to help kick-start a rebuild.

Ehlers is entering the final year of his seven-year $42 million deal. If Winnipeg is out of playoff contention, the winger would be the top trade target ahead of the trade deadline. The 28-year-old could be a middle-six forward for the Red Wings, and also adds some insurance to the lineup should Lucas Raymond continue to not be signed.

Last season with Winnipeg, Ehlers recorded 25 goals and 36 assists for 61 points in 82 games. In his NHL career, Ehlers has skated in 605 games recording 201 goals and 256 assists for 457 points.

As for the return, Winnipeg gets Brandsegg-Nygard who was selected 15th overall in the 2024 NHL draft. The forward played in Europe last season recording 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points.

Solderblom, meanwhile, was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL draft, but the winger has made the NHL. Solderblom skated in 21 games in the 2022-23 NHL season recording 5 goals and 3 assists for 8 points. But, with the Jets, he could be a full-time NHL player again.

Ehlers on Trade Block

Ehlers has been involved in trade rumors all offseason. The skilled forward is entering the final year of his deal, and Winnipeg could get a haul for him if they decide to move him.

NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period had Ehlers ranked third on his summer trade watch list. Pagnotta has also reported that Ehlers would welcome a trade from Winnipeg.

“The 28-year-old Dane is set to earn $6.75 million in actual salary in 2024-25, though his cap hit is $6 million. He owns a 10-team no-trade list. Word out of Winnipeg is that while he has not requested a trade, he would welcome a move,” Pagnotta reported on June 5.

“According to a well-placed source close to the Jets, Ehlers is not interested in signing a contract extension with the club. That is primarily why Winnipeg GM Kevin Cheveldayoff is exploring his options via the trade market,” Pagnotta added.

Ehlers has spent his entire NHL career with the Jets as he was selected ninth overall in the 2014 NHL draft.

Red Wings GM Believes Team Can Compete for Playoff Spot

Detroit has not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season, as the Red Wings went through a rebuild.

After narrowingly missing the playoffs in the 2024-25 NHL season, Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has confidence that his team will compete for a playoff spot.

“I think we’re in with that group of teams that has a chance to compete for the playoffs,” Yzerman said. “If we stay healthy, if our goaltending is good and players outplay your expectations, we might get in. Or you might just miss by a point on the last game of the season.

“That’s the fine line of it all. I look at the roster today and compare it to last year’s group; it’s a little bit different. It might be a little bit better fit as far as roles for players where they sit on the roster today,” Yzerman added.

Detroit opens its 2024-25 NHL season at home on Oct. 10 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.