Red Wings Named Landing Spot for Struggling Bruins Goalie

The Detroit Red Wings are heading into a crucial offseason. Detroit has missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in nine straight seasons. This is already a franchise record playoff drought, which is adding pressure on the front office to correct course.

Detroit is certainly not the only team that struggled in the NHL this past season. In fact, their Original Six rival Boston Bruins also struggled and missed the playoffs. One of the more shocking developments, however, were the struggles of Jeremy Swayman.

The Bruins goalie had established himself as one of the best young goalies in the world. In 2023-24, he was certainly among the best in the league. In 2024-25, though, this was decidedly not the case. Swayman fjinished with an .892 save percentage, -11.77 Goals Saved Above Average, and -6.43 Goals Saved Above Expected, according to Evolving Hockey.

Swayman signed an eight-year contract extension before this past season. As part of that deal, he has no-trade protection that kicks in on July 1. His uncertain future could see the Bruins trade him before the new league year. And the Red Wings could get involved.

Bleacher Report writer Adam Getz created a list of six landing sports for the Bruins goalie. Detroit is one of the named teams. “The bottom line is the Red Wings were 22nd in all-situations save percentage this season as a team, and it was a big part (even if not the only part) of their goal-prevention issues,” Getz wrote.

Does Jeremy Swayman Fit The Red Wings?

The Red Wings have two established goalies on their roster, as Getz points out. Veteran Cam Talbot signed a two-year contract before the 2024-25 campaign. And Petr Mrazek returned to the team at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Red Wings could still go after a goaltender, however. Detroit has carried three goalies at times over the last few seasons. This includes 2024-25, with Alex Lyon receiving time with Detroit after signing a contract in 2023. Lyon is a free agent, though, which opens up a spot. Getz also noted that the existing tandem could steer the team away from pursuing someone like Swayman.

Getz also noted one of the team’s top prospects, Sebastian Cossa. Cossa has spent the last few seasons in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins. He has helped Grand Rapids make the Calder Cup Playoffs in each of the last two years.

“Neither Mrazek nor Talbot is any sort of a long- or short-term option, while prospects in goal can tend to be extremely hit-and-miss. Projecting their performance long-term is an inexact science. Even if Cossa does pan out, having two good goalie options in the NHL for the long term isn’t a bad thing,” Getz wrote.

The logic is certainly sound. However, the Red Wings already have another potential long-term option in goal among their prospects. Trey Augustine is a former second-round pick from the 2023 NHL Draft. The South Lyon, Michigan native is currently unsigned, but is one of the best goalie prospects in the world at this time.

Whether Swayman fits with Detroit’s current group depends, in part, on the return package to the Bruins. The Red Wings could theoretically include one of their current group in this deal. However, as things stand, the team is more likely to chase more depth options rather than someone like Swayman.

Would Bruins Trade Swayman Despite Struggles?

Boston certainly had a disappointing season in 2024-25. No one, especially anyone connected with the team, would deny this. But this does not mean the team is ready to hit the big “rebuild” button just yet.

Boston certainly believes in its ability to retool on the fly. Moreover, Swayman has an extremely solid track record in the NHL before this past season. In fact, the Bruins goalie had the sixth-highest Goals Saved Above Average and the ninth-highest Goals Saved Above Expected in the league from 2021-22 to 2023-24, according to Evolving Hockey.

Trading Swayman isn’t an entirely unrealistic possibility. However, the Bruins are not tearing this thing down to the studs. As a result, the likelihood of a Swayman trade feels somewhat low.