Red Wings Linked to $92 Million Star in Potential Blockbuster Trade

The Detroit Red Wings are linked to star forward Elias Pettersson in a potential trade ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

Pettersson has been the subject of trade rumors all season long as he has struggled. The Swede had a rift with J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks opted to deal Miller to the New York Rangers. However, with Pettersson still struggling, his name has been brought up in trade rumors again.

NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period has Pettersson on his trade bait board and lists the Red Wings as a team interested in him.

“With J.T. Miller dealt to the Rangers, the Canucks have slowed things down with respect to the Pettersson trade market,” Pagnotta wrote. “They’ll continue to listen, but unless someone blows their socks off — Pettersson has expressed his desire to stay in Vancouver — at this point, a move ahead of the deadline may be a surprise. But never say never.”

Pettersson is in the first year of his eight-year $92.8 million deal with the Canucks. The Swede has skated in 51 games recording 11 goals and 24 assists for 35 points.

Canucks Coach Calls Out Pettersson

Pettersson is a star player for Vancouver but he has struggled this season.

After Vancouver lost on February 22, Canucks coach Rick Tocchet spoke to Sportsnet’s Iain McIntyre and called out Pettersson.

“We’ve talked about he has to move his feet, and can’t double clutch (with the puck),” Canucks Tocchet told Sportsnet Sunday night after his main press scrum had ended. “I think he’s waiting for something. I don’t know if it’s a lack of confidence in his shot, but as soon as he has room, he’s got to take it and . . . just got to blast it. I’d rather him just rip a puck right now. He’s not moving his feet. I thought today, some shifts he was moving his feet and it looked like we had some glimpses. But six-on-five there at the end, it’s the same thing, waiting. If he just takes three or four strides . . . I don’t know if it’s a mental block right now, all year, but he’s got to move his feet.”

Pettersson is a four-time NHL All-Star and has a career-high 102 points.

Red Wings in Playoff Spot

Detroit is currently holding onto a Wild Card spot and is looking to end their playoff drought.

The Red Wings rallied to get a 5-4 OT win over Anaheim after an OT loss to Minnesota on February 22. It was a solid weekend for Detroit to get three points but head coach Todd McLellan says the team has to be better.

“We’re happy with the win,” McLellan said. “We got into a situation similar to last night, where the last three or four minutes we had to play 6-on-5. It’s pretty evident we have to do a better job.”

Star Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider, meanwhile, also believes the team still has room to grow and get better.

“Luckily, we got two points tonight,” Seider said. “But we’ll definitely learn, analyze and then get better.”

The Red Wings are 29-22-6 and holding onto a Wild Card spot.