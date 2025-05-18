Red Wings Trade Proposed for $65 Million Scorer

The Detroit Red Wings have a ton of work to do this offseason. Detroit is looking to make a playoff charge, but it doesn’t have a roster capable of making it. One of the more pressing issues for the Red Wings is their scoring depth. One NHL writer believes general manager Steve Yzerman could address this issue through a deal with a common trade partner, the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues have a decision to make on forward Jordan Kyrou. Kyrou has become a dynamic offensive presence for St. Louis. He leads all Blues skaters with 104 goals over the last three seasons, according to Evolving Hockey. His 36 Goals Above Replacement and 6.0 Wins Above Replacement are also the best among St. Louis skaters in that span.

However, he is due to receive no-trade protections in his contract beginning on July 1. In 2026, the team is getting a new general manager, with former player Alex Steen stepping into the role. And Kyrou’s trade value may be at an all-time high.

All of these factors make a trade a small possibility. If it happens, the Red Wings make sense as a landing spot, according to Bleacher Report’s Adam Getz.

“While general manager Steve Yzerman seems hesitant to spend potential long-term assets for short-term solutions, Kyrou could be somebody who becomes a part of their core,” Getz wrote of the potential fit.

“With the No. 13 overall pick and a deep farm system, the Red Wings could put together an enticing trade offer that might get the Blues’ attention and convince them to trade Kyrou before his no-trade protections kick in.”

Jordan Kyrou Trade Cost Would be Quite High

It is quite unlikely at this stage that the Blues part ways with Kyrou. St. Louis made the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs thanks in part to the 27-year-old’s efforts. He has been their most productive goal scorer for the last three seasons. And overall, he has shown no signs that he is headed for a decline.

The other side of the coin is that a trade involving Kyrou could net a massive return. Teams like the Red Wings covet a goal scorer like this. Especially given that of the 27 players to score 100+ goals over the last three seasons, none of them played a game for Detroit.

Kyrou has production on his side, and he is signed long-term. St. Louis is also in a position where they don’t need to trade their star forward, either. His $8.125 million cap hit shouldn’t be hard for St. Louis to stomach in future years, even if he declines.

Yzerman is willing to make a big move involving picks and prospects. However, they haven’t liked any of the potential options on the table in recent years. They certainly would covet a player like Kyrou, though. If he’s made available, the Detroit general manager has to determine if he’s truly ready to make that splash.

Red Wings’ Offense Declined Hard in 2024-25

Detroit had a fantastic offense in the 2023-24 regular season. In fact, it was one of the NHL’s more elite offenses. However, this was not the case in 2024-25. Detroit’s power play didn’t lose a step, but they could not buy a goal at even strength.

Alex DeBrincat nearly scored 40 goals this past season, ending with 39. Dylan Larkin scored 30 goals, as well. Beyond those two, only two other skaters scored more than 20 goals in 2024-25. Another player — rookie Marco Kasper — finished with 19 goals.

Detroit has a clear need for a player like Kyrou. There are a number of ways they can address this, as well. It will certainly be interesting to see how the Red Wings approach adding a dynamic goal scorer this summer.