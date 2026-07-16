Red Wings May Not Have to Look Very Far for Next GM

The next logical step in the Detroit Red Wings discussion regarding their GM transition is who will take over for Steve Yzerman.

As it stands, the most logical choice might not be far away. The Red Wings, nevertheless, are staring at two options.

First, the organization could embark on a full-fledged search for Yzerman’s successor. That situation could mean interviewing various candidates, coming up with a short list, and finally deciding on a candidate.

That route could take weeks, even months. Even an abbreviated process could easily take several weeks. Unless the organization is really in no hurry to name a GM, at least during the summer, then it would be fine to take all the time in the world.

Second, the Red Wings could cut out the drama and promote someone from within. And who better than current AGM Shawn Horcoff to succeed Yzerman?

Horcoff has been a loyal company man, serving as an assistant GM under Yzerman. His experience and track record could lead to a seamless transition. That’s something crucial at this point, as the last thing the Red Wings need is any additional drama in this process.

As the Detroit News noted, Horcoff would be someone who could easily step in and transfer his success with the Grand Rapids Griffins into the NHL.

“Horcoff has risen through the ranks with the Wings and has guided a successful operation in the minor-league affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins. Horcoff has been linked to several openings around the NHL. The question would be, do the Wings want a voice from the outside, or stay within the current front office?”

The question posed is a valid one and warrants further discussion.

Would Horcoff Be Just a Continuation of the Yzerman Regime?

The answer to this question depends on what the organization wants to do. If the organization really wanted to make a clean break from anything related to the Yzerman regime, then promoting Horcoff would be a bad idea.

But it doesn’t seem like the Red Wings ownership is too keen on overhauling the front office. If anything, the plan would be to take the next step in the rebuild. And that next step would take someone with a different perspective to do it.

As such, continuity would be important for the Red Wings. Making a clean break might lead to some lost time and potentially missed opportunities for the organization. That’s why ensuring continuity would be crucial at this juncture.

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Horcoff Would Be More Than Just Stopgap for Red Wings

There might be some temptation to name Horcoff an “interim” GM while the organization can calmly look for a permanent replacement.

That approach might work all right. But it’s worth pointing out that Horcoff could be more than just a stop-gap solution. In fact, the Red Wings could name Horcoff as a type of placeholder, with the aim of eventually locking him in as the full-time GM.

That idea might work well. But Horcoff is much more than just a stopgap solution for Detroit. He’s the sort of executive who could step in and pretty much diffuse anything going on at the moment.

The most important thing now is to ensure a seamless transition. Horcoff does that.