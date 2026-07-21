Red Wings Must Make This Move Even If Larkin Returns

The Detroit Red Wings seem to be in quite the complex situation. The standoff between Dylan Larkin and Steve Yzerman prompted the organization to diffuse the situation by moving on from the Yzerplan.

Without Yzerman officially in the GM chair, talk has ramped up about the possibility of Larkin returning to Detroit next season. While that seems like a plausible scenario, it may happen with one crucial change.

As Ansar Khan of MLive noted during an appearance on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer, the Red Wings should have a new captain even if Larkin comes back.

“Mo Seider will be the next captain, I wouldn’t be surprised if that happens even if Dylan Larkin comes back.”

Seider would be the most evident choice to succeed Larkin as team captain. He’s a stud, Norris Trophy-caliber defenseman who has taken the team on his shoulders. He’s just now entering his prime and is under contract for five more seasons.

That’s why he would be the best choice to become captain. Sure, it would be awkward for Larkin to see his captaincy stripped. But then again, he pretty much gave it up when the trade request happened.

The optics of Larkin returning to Detroit would be bad enough. They would be even worse if Larkin returned as captain.

Naming Seider Red Wings captain would bring in new era in Detroit

Naming Seider as Red Wings captain would bring in a new era in Detroit. In particular, it would be an era of healing, as it were. Seider could help the organization and the fanbase turn the page on the dubious chapter that became Larkin’s trade request.

Unless the entire team is willing to rally around Larkin as captain, it would just be better to move on.

Seider provides a solid path forward. While other stars like Lucas Raymond could be in the running, there really isn’t a better choice.

It remains to be seen if Larkin actually returns. But the logical choice would be to move on to a new leadership core. Since fans aren’t too overly thrilled at the idea of Larkin returning, it’s just best to rip the Band-Aid off and turn the page.

Unlike most teams, the Red Wings have a natural candidate. That’s why there’s no reason to delay the decision. Slapping the “C” on Seider’s chest will be a major step towards beginning the process of healing after Larkin’s unceremonious request this offseason.

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It’s Time to Just Move On

Ultimately, it’s just time for the Red Wings to move on. There’s no sense in holding on to hopes of Larkin returning. Even if there is no other way around it, the best thing to do is make Detroit Seider’s team.

Unless there’s something that no one knows about, Seider will be with the club for the long haul. That’s the sort of commitment the organization needs moving forward.

That’s why the best decision this summer is to go ahead and anoint Seider as the team’s next captain. Whatever happens with Larkin thereafter is just par for the course.