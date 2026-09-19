Detroit Red Wings Floated as Patrik Laine Fit Amid Scoring Concern

The Detroit Red Wings waltz into training camp searching for more offense.

An longtime NHL insiders has identified an intriguing, if complicated, option sitting on the open market.

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun raised the possibility on Sept. 19, writing, “I wonder about Laine as a possible fit in Detroit?”

I wonder about Patrik Laine as a possible fit in Detroit ? https://t.co/4NsapYA6zx — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 19, 2026

LeBrun floated the idea while sharing Max Bultman’s training camp observations, which included Detroit’s need to generate more scoring at five-on-five.

That context makes the suggestion especially interesting, with Laine owning one of the most dangerous shots in hockey, though much of his recent damage has come with the man advantage.

Still, a team that has missed the Stanley Cup playoffs in 10 consecutive seasons can’t easily dismiss a former 44-goal scorer, particularly when acquiring him may require no trade assets.

Laine Presents Red Wings High-Upside Gamble

The appeal begins with Laine’s potential.

Selected second overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, Laine scored 36 goals as a rookie before producing 44 in his second season. His NHL career totals stand at 224 goals and 422 points through 537 regular-season games.

Even during an injury-shortened 2024-25 campaign with the Montreal Canadiens, Laine scored 20 goals in 52 appearances. Fifteen of those goals came on the power play, per Le Journal de Montréal.

That split also reveals the concern for Detroit. The Red Wings specifically need more five-on-five production, and Patrik Laine has recently been most effective when given space to unleash his one-timer on special teams.

His health presents another question. Laine managed one assist in five games last season before undergoing surgery for a core muscle injury that was expected to sideline him for three to four months.

He is reportedly back to full health and participated in offseason games featuring NHL players. Yet his prolonged availability illustrates how carefully teams have weighed the risk.

Detroit Has Room for Finisher

Detroit already has established scoring options in Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin. The Red Wings also added Viktor Arvidsson to a forward group attempting to replace some of the offense that departed over the summer.

That includes Kane, who recorded 57 points for Detroit last season before returning to the Chicago Blackhawks on a two-year, $16 million contract.

Laine would give Detroit another power-play weapon and a winger capable of changing a game with one clean look. He wouldn’t solve every five-on-five issue, but the Red Wings don’t need him to carry the offense. They need an additional finisher who can punish opponents for devoting their attention elsewhere.

Any decision would now fall under interim general manager Shawn Horcoff, who has authority over roster and salary-cap matters while Detroit continues its search for a permanent hockey operations leader, Reuters reported.

PuckPedia lists Laine as an unrestricted free agent after his four-year, $34.8 million contract expired. His next deal should land far below its previous $8.7 million annual value.

Assuming Laine is open to a short-term prove-it contract, Detroit has reason to explore LeBrun’s idea. The Red Wings need goals, and few unsigned players possess a shot capable of producing them as quickly.