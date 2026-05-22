Red Wings’ Promising Goaltending Prospect Lands on Insider’s Trade Bait Board

Most of the league hasn’t had much of an offseason. However, the trade market is already beginning to open up. Frank Seravalli of Hockey 24/7 released his first Trade Targets board for the summer. One of the most surprising prospects appearing towards the top of the list was Detroit Red Wings goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa (ranked #6).

It is uncommon to see a 23-year-old goalie prospect so high on a trade board. Especially someone who has consistently been in the picture to be the Red Wings’ future in net over the last couple years. Cossa was taken 15th overall by the Red Wings in the 2021 draft. He has been arguably their most important prospect since. With his 6’6 frame, and steady progress within the AHL system, his value within the Red Wings’ system has stayed high. On the flip side of this situation, things have clearly taken a shift for the Red Wings.

Cossa Lands on Seravalli’s Trade Bait Board

GM Steve Yzerman looks much more inclined to be trying to accelerate his roster into contention now. Rather than simply waiting to contend for another couple years when things come to fruition. This is part of the reason why Cossa is even listed here. Instead of having a young goalie come in and experience all of the growing pains with a team, Detroit could flip their prospect for an immediate impact player.

Six goalies were named in the original top 25, per Seravalli; however, Cossa is ranked second amongst goalies behind Jordan Binnington. He is seen in the league as a high-level prospect and a goalie with real upside, providing Detroit with flexibility this summer should they want to pursue a deal like this

Whether or not Yzerman is serious about moving him is a whole other question. But teams are not typically giving away prospects like this for anything less than a significant change to the roster.

This Could Be Yzerman’s Last Summer With Detroit

Nevertheless, seeing Cossa that high is enough to know the Red Wings are a team to keep an eye on this summer. Especially because this could be the last summer for Yzerman to run the team if this one is a failure. He needs to find a way to hit a few home runs. He also needs to bring in talent to help get the Red Wings back on track.

It is a true statement when people say that the NHL is better with Original Six teams in the playoffs. For the Red Wings, they’ve been out of the playoffs for more than a decade. They need to find a way back. It starts with a huge offseason. This includes parting with big-named prospects, like Cossa.

If they opt to trade him, that would mean they are electing to go with a combination of John Gibson and whomever they sign or trade this summer. Unless, of course, anything changes this summer and they make a deal for another goalie. There could be a chance they try and trade Cossa to the St. Louis Blues. They might try to land Binnington as the return. He’s the type of goalie who has a winning pedigree and could fit in with their core. Plus, the Blues could benefit from adding another young goalie to their organization.





