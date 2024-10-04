Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Dealing Top Prospect for Former 2nd Overall Pick

The Detroit Red Wings are a young team and one trade pitch has them acquiring a recent second-overall pick who could need a change of scenery.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquiring Kaapo Kakko from the New York Rangers.

Red Wings acquire:

Rangers acquire:

The proposed deal would be a one-for-one swap as New York parts ways with Kakko for Brandsegg-Nygard in a deal that does make sense for both teams.

The Rangers selected Kakko second overall in the 2019 NHL draft but he has struggled to be an everyday player for New York. The forward signed a one-year $2.4 million deal this offseason and he has been linked in trade rumors. Kakko could come in and have a bigger role with the Red Wings and fit in nicely with their young core. Last season, Kakko skated in 61 games recording 13 goals and 6 assists for 19 points.

In return, the Red Wings would trade Brandsegg-Nygard who was selected 15th overall in the 2024 NHL draft. Brandsegg-Nygard could be used as a trade chip later in the year for the Rangers as he likely is a couple of years away from playing in the NHL. But, New York also gets some cap flexibility by dealing Kakko’s $2.4 million deal.

Rangers GM Admits Kakko Struggled Last Season

When New York selected Kakko second overall in the 2019 NHL draft, the Rangers were hoping he’d be an important part of their core.

However, Kakko has struggled to be an everyday player in the NHL and find a role in the top six. Heading into the 2024-25 NHL season, Rangers GM Chris Drury spoke to the media and admitted Kakko didn’t have the best year last season.

“He dealt with an injury last year, and admittedly didn’t have the best year,” Drury said. “We’re excited to have him back. He’s a real good, young, talented player. He’s healthy. Another guy that had a terrific offseason and in early testing just looks great. I think he’s out to prove that last year was a fluke, and he’s ready to have a good year for us.”

Kakko is projected to be the Rangers’ third-line right-winger playing with Filip Chytil and Will Cuylle.

Red Wings Coach Encouraged by Team’s Play

Detroit will open its 2024-25 NHL season on October 10 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

With the Red Wings preseason ending on October 5, Detroit’s coach Derek Laldone has been happy with what he has seen in the exhibition games.

“That’s an important part of what we’re trying to accomplish,” Lalonde said. “All of our bigger structure. We’ll look back at that game and grade that out. There were some mishaps. Even watching between periods, a couple of those really good looks they had started with puck play more than structure.”

The Red Wings are coming off a 2-0 shutout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 3. Despite not scoring, Lalonde believes there is a lot of good to take from that game.

“As long as your power play is creating looks and getting good touches, it helps the momentum,” Lalonde said. “We had good looks and some good movement in the third, and it created some momentum for the period. We just weren’t able to score. Still a work in progress. We’ll have another look tomorrow with some different looks, but obviously we want more out of that power play going into next week.”

Detroit is looking to end their eight-year playoff drought this season.