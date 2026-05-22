Red Wings Trade Idea Lands All-World Goalie

It may seem implausible that the Detroit Red Wings would be looking for a goaltender given their unbelievable prospect pipeline.

But then again, if there’s an opportunity to land an all-world netminder, it would behoove the Red Wings to see what they could do about it.

That opportunity may arise at some point. Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck has been the subject of speculation about a potential trade request. The chatter intensified following Hellebuyck’s not-too-subtle comments following the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings’ strong goalie pipeline could be just what the organization needs to land a top-tier netminder like Hellebuyck.

That’s why the following trade idea wouldn’t be all that crazy to consider.

Red Wings get:

Connor Hellebuyck, G

Jets get:

2027 first-round pick

Sebastian Cossa, G

Anton Johansson, D

There are several things to unpack here. First of all, getting Hellebuyck would instantly elevate the Red Wings to contender status. A decent team playing in front of the former Vezina and Hart Trophy winner could become playoff-bound in a second.

Long-term, Hellebuyck makes sense as he has five years left on his current contract. With John Gibson entering the final year of his contract, the 32-year-old Gibson would have to settle for the backup role.

The bigger issue here is jettisoning Sebastian Cossa to the Jets. Cossa has become the subject of trade chatter amid the potential of a logjam in the Red Wings’ crease. If that’s the case, Cossa could become expendable.

Considering he’s one of the top goalie prospects in the NHL, the Jets would want to get someone like him in return. It wouldn’t be crazy to think that the Jets would give Cossa a shot to be the starter almost immediately.

Helleybuck Could Steer a Deal to Red Wings

The biggest hurdle in any deal involving Hellebuyck is his no-trade clause. But there could always be a chance that he could steer a deal to the Red Wings.

The rationale behind such a decision is simple. Hellebuyck is a Michigan native, and, well, why would he pass up an opportunity to play in his home state?

If the possibility of such a deal were there, Hellebuyck could say, “I want to play for the Red Wings.” At that point, the Jets really wouldn’t have much of a chance to do anything.

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What About Detroit’s Other Goalie Prospects?

Detroit has two other goaltending prospects in Trey Augustine and Michal Postava. Both are good, but don’t factor to be with the Red Wings this upcoming season. While they could get a look, they really wouldn’t factor to be regulars at the NHL level in 2026-27.

The closest prospect to the NHL at this point is Cossa. Unless the Red Wings plan to have Cossa back up Gibson for one season, and then make Cossa the starter the following year, trading for Hellebuyck really wouldn’t make sense.

But then again, if a team, any team, has an opportunity to land Hellebuyck, they have to take it. The entire discussion is speculative, of course. But given the chatter about Hellebuyck potentially wanting out of Winnipeg, the Red Wings could emerge as a potential landing spot.