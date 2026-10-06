Red Wings Update Dylan Larkin’s Status for Playing Tonight

This has the potential to continue being quite awkward in Detroit.

Dylan Larkin requested a trade in the offseason and was stripped of his captaincy, but he’s still a member of the Red Wings.

He was also booed during introductions at the Red Wings’ home opener, with fans clearly not happy with how Larkin has handled this situation.

And now? Larkin may be back on the ice.

Is Dylan Larkin Playing Tonight?

All indications are that Larkin will play Tuesday night for the Red Wings.

He missed the first two games due to injury, and the suggestion at the time was that game three would make sense as his return.

Larkin was on the first line at morning skate, which is as good a sign as any that he’ll be out there on Tuesday night:

#RedWings lines at the morning skate before hosting Ottawa at 7 on DSN:

Raymond-Larkin-Arvidsson

DeBrincant-Finnie-MBN

Rasmussen-Copp-Kolesar

Mazur-Danielson-Englund (fill in)

Kasper, Compher and Appleton not skating. https://t.co/Z8L3OeOJW8 — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) October 6, 2026

The Red Wings’ lines do look a lot more potent with Larkin involved.

Detroit has gotten off to an 0-2 start to the season, which certainly hasn’t been aided by Larkin’s absence.

They’ll be hoping that at least while he’s still around, Larkin can contribute to some winning.

Tuesday night promises to be particularly interesting since it’s a home game for Detroit. It’ll be quite telling to see how the fans react to Larkin back in uniform.

The Red Wings are hosting the Ottawa Senators, who are 2-0 for the first time since 2016, but it’ll also be a back-to-back for the Sens, so there should be an opportunity for a fresher Detroit team to take advantage.

Dylan Larkin Trade Update

At this point, it’s not clear what it might take to actually have Larkin moved out of Detroit.

Given that he’s suiting up on Tuesday, he’s not doing some kind of holdout situation. He seems set to play games for the Red Wings still.

That doesn’t mean his long-term future is in Detroit, but the Red Wings don’t seem to be in a rush to make a big change yet.

Larkin might not be the captain anymore, but he’s still one of the most talented players in the building. On a long postseason drought, Detroit can’t afford to not have that on the ice in the meantime.

Because of his no-trade clause, Larkin can be picky in what destination he might want, but that doesn’t help Detroit get a deal done if the list of potential suitors is limited.

For now, Larkin still plays for the Red Wings. Anything still to come is just that — something still to come.