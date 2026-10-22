Red Wings-Wild Proposed Deal Depends on Larkin & Hughes

The Minnesota Wild remain Dylan Larkin’s preferred destination. But before the Detroit Red Wings can pull the trigger, one of the things that remains on the table is the future of Quinn Hughes.

This topic has been discussed ad nauseam. It seems that every possible angle and perspective has been painfully dissected.

However, a recent conversation between Jeff Marek and David Pagnotta on a recent edition of DFO Insider highlights one of the most crucial points in this entire discussion.

“I was having a conversation…today with someone who said, if Dylan Larkin ends up going to Minnesota…don’t be surprised if that’s the moment where Quinn Hughes signs an extension with Minnesota…”

It seems that there’s an understanding that if the Red Wings trade Larkin to Minnesota, Hughes will automatically re-sign. The last thing Minnesota wants is to trade for Larkin, only to see Hughes bolt at the end of the season anyway.

That’s why this deal depends on Larkin and Hughes agreeing to stay in Minnesota. Otherwise, it might seem like a fool’s errand on the Wild’s part to trade for Larkin.

Hughes Likely Not Staying If Wild Can’t Land Larkin

Another interesting angle is that Quinn Hughes wants to see the Red Wings send Dylan Larkin to Minnesota. It’s almost as if that is a condition for the former Norris Trophy winner to sign with Minnesota.

Now, that’s an intriguing thought. It’s not that Hughes is twisting Bill Guerin’s arm to make the deal. But one does have to think that Hughes isn’t overly enthused about the Wild’s chances of truly competing for a Stanley Cup. And so, Minnesota’s top defenseman wants to see the organization land a high-end player to ensure that the team is committed to winning.

That situation means that Hughes doesn’t necessarily want to see Larkin join the team. It would suggest that what Hughes wants to see is a push by the organization to make a serious splash.

A deal with the Red Wings seems like the most immediate move.

But that doesn’t preclude the possibility of deals for other high-end players.

Red Wings May Be Wild’s Only Real Option

Beyond Dylan Larkin, there might not be any other real option for the Wild. Outside of Dylan Larkin, there really aren’t any other high-end pieces out there.

Of course, some may question that Larkin is even a “high-end” forward at this point in his career. But really, beyond Larkin, there isn’t anyone out there at the moment that the Wild could feasibly target. Pretty much every top forward is under contract, and doesn’t seem to be desiring a change.

That pretty much means that, if Larkin leaves the Red Wings, it will have to be to Minnesota. None of the other teams on his trade list truly have any sort of inkling to acquire him.

That’s why it will have to be Larkin and Hughes in Minnesota, or else, the Wild’s best player could just end up bailing at the end of the season.

It’s certainly remarkable to see that two franchise’s futures hang in the balance, based solely on the decisions of two of their players.