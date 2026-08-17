Red Wings Simon Edvinsson Makes his Stance Clear on Contract Negotiations

The Detroit Red Wings once again showed promise in 2025/26, but as we’ve seen over the past decade, that wasn’t nearly enough for the team to make a genuine Stanley Cup Playoffs push, as their drought has now extended to a full decade.

Unfortunately, this is a team right now without direction, and with the regular season now less than seven weeks away, the team still don’t have a resolution on Dylan Larkin or a new General Manager following the departure of Steve Yzerman. The last thing they don’t have is a new contract for promising young defenseman Simon Edvinsson, and now, the 23-year-old has made his stance on the situation clear.

Simon Edvinsson Won’t Discuss Contract With an Interim GM

In recent times, there’s been updates coming out of Detroit about their GM hiring process, and now that it’s begun, it’s likely to be less than a month before a new name is revealed in that role, along with a potential second person to take on the President of Hockey Operations role as well.

Things could start moving rather quickly in the coming weeks, but as of right now nothing is imminent, and that’s going to hamper discussions with Edvinsson. In a recent interview, the representatives of Edvinsson (CAA) expressed to Expressen.se in Sweden that they will wait patiently until a new GM is in charge before they begin discussing an extension with the organization.

This makes sense for the Edvinsson party, as they won’t want to sign a long-term deal with an interim GM that may go against what a full-time GM would have wanted, but given the talent at just 23-years-old, it would make sense for that to be the new GM’s first piece of business.

Simon Edvinsson a key Piece of the Red Wings Future

Over the past two seasons, Edvinsson has combined for 16 goals and 56 points across 150 games played, and given that the ceiling is much, much higher than those numbers show, he’s a key piece of the blue lines future alongside Moritz Seider, who he paired with for much of the 2025/26 campaign.

Right now, Edvinsson remains an RFA, meaning that he’s vulnerable to sign an offer sheet at any point, and not only that, given how long Detroit have waited, other comparable defenseman have signed expensive deals, and as a result, the team are now going to be forced to pay him much more than they could have early in the off-season.

Ultimately, Edvinsson is a former first-round pick in Detroit, and given all that the team have poured into his development, there’s no way that they’ll be giving up on him anytime soon, so whenever a new GM is hired, likely across the next 3-4 weeks, this should be one of, if not the first piece of business that they look to take care of.