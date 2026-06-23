Red Wings Among Teams Connected to Devils Young Star

After missing the playoffs for the 10th straight year, the Detroit Red Wings have some big decisions to make when it comes to their roster. This is especially so when noting that their captain, Dylan Larkin, has requested a trade.

While there is a good chance that Larkin will get moved this summer, it does not necessarily mean that the Red Wings are going to restart their rebuild. In fact, it would not be surprising if they look to make multiple additions to their roster this offseason. This is especially so when noting that they have a lot of cap space to work with.

Now, the Red Wings are being connected to one of the NHL’s top trade candidates of the summer.

Red Wings Named Among Suitors for Devils Defenseman Simon Nemec

According to The Fourth Period, the Red Wings are one of the teams that are currently linked to New Jersey Devils young defenseman Simon Nemec.

“The Devils are willing to explore the possibility of trading Nemec, who is a restricted free agent this July. He appears open to a move, though a formal trade request never occurred, and new Devils GM Sunny Mehta will evaluate his options. Teams Reportedly Linked: Anaheim, Detroit,” The Fourth Period wrote.

When looking at where the Red Wings are right now, it would make a lot of sense for them to take a chance on a former top prospect like Nemec. He would have the potential to provide the right side of their defense with a nice boost in the short term, but also could emerge as a long-term part of their core if he broke out in Detroit.

Nemec was selected by the Devils with the second-overall pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and has the potential to blossom into a top-four defenseman, at a minimum. When looking at the Red Wings’ current roster, he could compete for a spot on their second pairing and power play if acquired.

In 68 games during this past season with the Devils, Nemec set new career highs with 11 goals, 15 assists, and 26 points. Overall, the young blueliner took a nice step in the right direction in 2025-26 and could be a strong pickup for the Red Wings if he continued to improve.

Red Wings Would Need to Give Up A Lot to Land Nemec

With Nemec being a young defenseman with high potential and a former top-two pick, there is no question that the Red Wings would need to send a notable trade offer to successfully land him. A trade would likely need to start with either their 2027 first-round pick or one of their best prospects.

The Devils could also want proven NHL talent in return for Nemec, as they are looking to get back into the playoffs in 2026-27.

While the price to land Nemec would be high for the Red Wings, it is still worth some serious consideration. He could be a perfect fit to their top four and give them another future star as they look to finally snap their playoff drought in 2026-27.