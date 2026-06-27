Steve Yzerman Shares Latest Update on Dylan Larkin Trade

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman shared the latest update on captain Dylan Larkin’s trade request.

Earlier this month, it was leaked that Larkin wants out of Detroit after playing 11 seasons for the Red Wings, including the last five seasons as the team’s captain.

But after Detroit extended its playoff-less drought to 10 straight seasons, Larkin told Yzerman he wanted out, and submitted a short list of teams that he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to go to.

While Larkin’s request has been made, the team is not guaranteeing that they will trade him.

Steve Yzerman Shares Update on Dylan Larkin

Speaking to the media in Buffalo at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, Yzerman confirmed that Larkin has requested a trade and has given the team a short list of clubs he would be willing to waive his NTC for. But Yzerman also noted that Larkin is under contract for five more years at $8.7 million per season, meaning he is not making any guarantees that he will be dealt.

“Yzerman now confirms Larkin’s trade request, with short list of teams. But adds Larkin had 5 years remaining on his contract, says his job is to do what’s in the best interest of the Red Wings and he will act accordingly. Said he didn’t make any guarantees RE: meeting the request,” wrote Red Wings reporter Max Bultman on X.

TSN NHL insider Pierre LeBrun also chimed in, saying that he spoke to Larkin’s agent Pat Brisson, sharing what his agent told him with the fans.

“Reached out to Larkin’s agent Pat Brisson. ‘The process is that we’ve had discussions for the last month or so. And we’ve agreed that we’ll be working together on this. I do understand that Steve and the organization have to do what’s best for the Red Wings. We’re trying to work as a ‘team’ together on this to reach each of our goals so to speak.’ There’s more from Brisson, which will be in our update from @m_bultman and me in a bit,” LeBrun wrote on X.

Reached out to Larkin's agent Pat Brisson. “The process is that we’ve had discussions for the last month or so. And we’ve agreed that we’ll be working together on this. I do understand that Steve and the organization have to do what’s best for the Red Wings. We’re trying to… https://t.co/9NGOud4u4d — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 27, 2026

What Teams Could Dylan Larkin Be Traded To?

Larkin is rumored to only have a few teams on his shortlist of teams that he would be willing to be traded to, including the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, and the Vegas Golden Knights. There are rumblings that he could also add additional teams, such as the Dallas Stars, Carolina Hurricanes, and Tampa Bay Lightning, to the list.

While Yzerman is correct in saying that Larkin is still under contract and the team is not forced to trade him away, they also don’t want a situation where they have an unhappy player on their roster, especially someone who was the team’s captain for the past five seasons.

Yzerman is likely trying to keep some control in the situation and not get ripped off in a trade by another team, knowing that the player wants out. In the end, look for Larkin to get traded, but it may take more time than initially expected.