Steve Yzerman Steps Down as Red Wings GM During Lackluster Offseason

The Detroit Red Wings will be looking for a new general manager.

Detroit announced on July 15 that Steve Yzerman is transitioning from his role as Executive Vice President and General Manager. However, Yzerman will remain with the organization, as he will serve as senior advisor to Governor and CEO, Chris Ilitch.

“I am sincerely grateful to Chris and the entire Ilitch family,” Yzerman said in a statement. “This organization has given me incredible opportunities, from my time as a player to the privilege of returning as General Manager. I’ve appreciated every experience throughout the years, and I’m extremely proud to remain part of this great franchise.”

The Red Wings announced that a search for a new head of hockey operations is underway.

“Steve’s lifetime of contributions to the Red Wings has meant more to this franchise than words can truly express, and I have the highest level of respect for his continued commitment to our organization,” said Ilitch. “We are thankful for Steve’s hard work and dedication as General Manager and are grateful knowing Steve will remain where he belongs – here with the Red Wings family.”

Yzerman, however, will remain in his current role to facilitate the day-to-day of hockey operations and ensure a seamless transition until his successor is named.

“Clearly, we are not where we and our fans expect to be as an organization” said Ilitch. “I’m looking forward to bringing in new leadership to build the championship-caliber organization Hockeytown deserves.”

Detroit has the longest playoff drought in the NHL at 10 consecutive seasons.

Yzerman Eager to Support Red Wings

Yzerman has been the team’s GM since 2019, and the team has never made the playoffs under his watch.

The 61-year-old played for Detroit in his entire NHL career and was a franchise icon, helping the team win three Stanley Cups as a player. Yet, his time as GM didn’t pan out well, but he’s thankful to remain with the team.

“My commitment to the Red Wings and this community will never waver, and I look forward to supporting the organization in whatever role is needed to achieve our collective goals,” said Yzerman. “I want to thank our passionate fanbase for their support, as they are what makes Detroit and the entire state of Michigan a very special place in the hockey world.”

Yzerman’s legacy in Detroit will have mixed feelings now, as he struggled as an executive, as the Red Wings are in the midst of one of their worst stretches in franchise history.

As a player, Yzerman is one of nine Red Wings to have his number retired, and he played all 22 years of his career in Detroit. He served as captain for two decades and is in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Detroit’s Lackluster Offseason

Although the Red Wings are in the midst of a lengthy playoff drought, Yzerman didn’t do much this offseason.

Detroit’s notable offseason moves are as follows:

Trade Sebastian Cossa to Utah for 2026 1st-round pick (JP Hurlbert).

Sign Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year, $10 million deal.

Acquire Keegan Kolesar from Vegas for 2029 3rd round pick and a 2027 7th round pick.

Sign Daniil Tarasov to a one-year, $2 million deal.

Along with those moves, captain Dylan Larkin requested a trade from the team.