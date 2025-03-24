P.K. Subban Takes Aim at Red Wings’ ‘Soft’ $10.2 Million Defenseman

Former NHL defenseman P.K. Subban has taken aim at Detroit Red Wings defenseman Justin Holl.

Subban is now working as a commentator and analyst for ESPN. During the Red Wings-Vegas Golden Knights game on March 22, the analyst blasted Justin Holl. After Tomas Hertl scored, in large part due to Holl not clearing the front of the net, Subban took aim at Holl and called him soft.

“Justin Holl has been soft since he’s been in the league. So, that’s on Stevie Y, that’s on Stevie Y, for signing him. He was soft in Toronto, soft still,” Subban said.

Holl is in the second year of his three-year $10.2 million deal and will be paid $3.4 million next season. Since signing with the Red Wings, Holl has struggled to be an everyday player with Detroit and has been scratched.

However, Subban thinks the blame goes to Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman for signing Holl. Subban says Holl has always been soft on the ice so he isn’t surprised he has struggled in Detroit.

Holl has recorded 1 goal and 4 assists for 5 points in 61 games.

Red Wings Coach Took Aim at Holl

Holl was a healthy scratch at times this season as Red Wing coach Todd McLellan took aim at the defenseman.

After a poor game against the San Jose Sharks on January 14, that saw Holl be benched for the third period, McLellan took aim at the defenseman.

“He sent himself a message,” McLellan said. “I think that’s pretty obvious. I’m not going to sit here and BS for him — he had a terrible night. That’s just the way it is. Whether he got on in the last five minutes or not, it really doesn’t matter. He knows he can play better. I am going to tell him that. I know he is a better player than that.”

Holl has also been considered a buyout candidate for Detroit this offseason due to his poor play.

Red Wings Coach Takes Aim at Team

Detroit is 2-8 and their last 10 games and has fallen out of the playoff picture.

The Red Wings were blown out by the Vegas Golden Knights and McLellan wonders if his team wants to work hard and make a push for the playoffs.

“We have to be honest with each other,” McLellan said. “We were again tonight between periods, e talk about wanting to be in the playoffs. But, we’re not sure we always want to be in shooting lanes. We’re not sure we want to do some things. And I’m not saying everybody. We’re just picking and choosing. Do we really want to do it around the net? Do we really want to get hit by a puck, do we want to do the board work when it’s hard?

“If the answer is yes to that, from everybody, then we have a chance. If the answer is yet to those questions from 85% of the players, we don’t,” McLellan added. “It’s as simple as that. We have to keep asking those questions and working on them.”

Detroit is 32-31-6 and five points out of a playoff spot.