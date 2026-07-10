Surprise Team Linked to Red Wings Star Free Agent Patrick Kane

The Detroit Red Wings have been pushing to end their Stanley Cup Playoffs drought for a number of years now, and while there’s been plenty of positives, the team have consistently fallen short when it matters most, with the drought now extending to 10 full seasons.

This off-season, it appears changes are coming, with the team dealing with the trade request of captain Dylan Larkin, and with speculation over winger Alex DeBrincat, this team could look very different in 2026/27 compared to this past season as they look to decide their direction moving forward. One player that is almost certainly not returning to the team next year will be veteran winger Patrick Kane, and now, amid plenty of interest, a Western Conference contender has become a potential landing spot for the ageing star.

Patrick Kane Linked to the Minnesota Wild

While Kane will turn 38-years-old during the upcoming season, he still managed to put together a very good campaign in 2025/26 with the Red Wings, posting 16 goals and 57 points across 67 games played, meaning he can still contribute to a team pushing for a Stanley Cup.

However, he clearly sees the Red Wings as a team that can’t give him another shot at glory, and as a result, he’s set to depart the team this off-season, with many teams lining up to give him a role. By now, the rumors have all pointed towards his hometown Buffalo Sabres and the Toronto Maple Leafs, but according to Frank Seravalli on the latest Mully and Haugh show, the Minnesota Wild are also a team that have shown interest in the former Blackhawks superstar.

Can Patrick Kane Contribute to a Stanley Cup Contender?

Clearly, the Wild’s biggest needs are a center, and with the team targeting Larkin as an upgrade down the middle, they may need to give up one of their key wingers to get that trade done. As a result, Kane would be a perfect replacement in their top-nine, and while he’s not the 90+ point player that he was during his prime, given his elite IQ, his clutch play and the talent he still clearly has, he would be a major upgrade for the Wild.

Given that he’s still not signed, Kane is yet to find a team in free agency that matches all of his needs and is willing to give him a significant role in the top-six, but if Minnesota were to give up an asset, he would fit that team like a glove as they look to push for their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Ultimately, there’s a chance that more teams beyond Buffalo, Toronto and Minnesota are interested in bringing Kane in, but given what we know of his free agency desires, these are the teams that fit best, and while the first two are definitely the more appealing options, the Wild are a team that can’t be discounted in free agency discussions with ‘Showtime’.