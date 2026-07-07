Surprising Eastern Conference Team Pursuing Red Wings Dylan Larkin

The Detroit Red Wings could look to trade star captain Dylan Larkin after the captain requested a trade.

Larkin was reportedly interested in just being traded to a couple of teams, yet the list could be expanding. And top NHL insider Elliotte Friedman believes the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Carolina Hurricanes, could pursue Larkin.

“The other thing, when I heard Detroit, it made me wonder if they’re in on Larkin at all,” Friedman said on 32 Thoughts. “Because – first of all, he’s Larkin, he’s a heck of a player. Although he would have to change his list to go there, and secondly, also a great skater who would really fit in their system.”

Whether or not Larkin would want to go to the Hurricanes is unclear, but he does fit the team well.

Larkin can be the team’s second-line center, which is a bit of a need, and add some secondary scoring. The Red Wings captain is entering the fourth year of his eight-year, $69.6 million deal.

What Would Hurricanes Give Up for Larkin?

If Larkin does agree to go to Carolina, the Hurricanes have some intriguing assets to give up.

Along with plenty of draft picks, thanks to the Mikko Rantanen trade, the Hurricanes also have young players. Friedman mentioned a couple of players that the Red Wings could be interested in.

“They’ve got some interesting young players,” Friedman added. “They’ve got Bradly Nadeau, they’ve got Felix Unger Sörum, they’ve got Charles-Alexis Legault; he’s a defenseman. And so is Joel Nyström, who played 38 games with them this year. Carolina has some young guys who are ready, just not a lot of spots on that roster on a team that just won the Stanley Cup.”

Along with some draft picks, the Hurricanes could very well make a move for Larkin to bolster the lineup. Yet, Larkin still has control if he wants to be dealt to Carolina.

Red Wings GM Unsure He’ll Deal Larkin

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman confirmed that Larkin has requested a trade.

However, Yzerman said there are no guarantees he will deal Detroit’s captain as he has five years left on his deal.

“Shortly after the season, I received a phone call from Dylan Larkin’s agent, informing me that Dylan would like to be traded,” Yzerman said. “A week or so after that, Dylan’s agent followed up with a short list of teams that Dylan would consider waiving his no-trade (clause) to go to.

“My job as the manager of the Detroit Red Wings is always to do what is in the best interest of the Detroit Red Wings, and I will act accordingly to that. I cannot make any guarantees, or did not make any guarantees, that that request could or would be met.”

As Yzerman noted, he will do what is best for Detroit, and not just worry about Larkin’s trade request.

Larkin recorded 34 goals and 33 assists for 67 points in 74 games last season. He’s spent his entire NHL career with Detroit after being selected first overall in 2014.