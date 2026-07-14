Three Teams Expressing Interest in Red Wings Star Despite No-Trade Clause

The Detroit Red Wings have been a team on everyone’s lips this off-season, and while they’re yet to make the splashy move that’s been expected, speculation continues to run rampant about the team as they enter the 2026/27 regular season with the goal of ending a 10-year Stanley Cup Playoffs drought.

However, there’s one big move that’s still looming for this team, with captain Dylan Larkin formally requesting a trade this off-season, providing the Red Wings with a three-team list that he would accept a trade too, recently expanding that to four with the Dallas Stars. Right now, there’s no intention on expanding that list further, but if he were to do so, there are reportedly several teams lined up to make massive offers.

Three American Teams Showing Significant Interest in Dylan Larkin

Recently, Larkin expanded his list to include the Stars, but after asking for Wyatt Johnston in a trade, it’s clear that to make a deal happen, he will need to expand his list again, with Steve Yzerman’s asking price from the Stars, Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild all being way, way too high.

Beyond that, Larkin hasn’t shown much interest in expanding his list, but according to The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta, if he were to do that, three intriguing teams are preparing massive offers for the Red Wings to land their long-time captain.

“Several other teams have expressed interest in Dylan Larkin, including the Sharks, Kraken and Devils,” Pagnotta writes. “But Larkin has not yet been willing to significantly expand his list of teams.”

Those three teams are the San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken and New Jersey Devils, but given that just one of those three teams feature a teammate of Larkin’s from the USA Gold Medal winning team (a clear priority for many people from that team, according to recent speculation), it’s unlikely that he would have interest in waiving his NTC to go there.

Will Larkin be Traded by the Red Wings This Off-Season?

On paper however, the fit in San Jose would be a great one, as the team have a young core of Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Michael Misa and the recently drafted Ivar Stenberg, making them a highly attractive destination for any veteran.

With just four teams on his current list though after the past month of speculation, Larkin doesn’t appear to be that interested in expanding his trade list, with GM Yzerman seemingly content in bringing his captain into training camp still as a member of the Red Wings organization.

If that isn’t what Larkin wants and he truly wants to be traded, right now, all signs are suggesting that he would need to significantly expand his trade list, and while there may be more than these three teams interested if he does that, if that’s how things play out, Seattle, New Jersey and San Jose are all preparing offers for the Red Wings.