Dylan Larkin Landing Spots: Top 3 Teams for Red Wings Captain

With news of Dylan Larkin’s shocking trade request out in the open, rampant speculation has begun about potential suitors. While just about every team in the league will want to dip their toes in the water, three top Dylan Larkin landing spots emerge as the most sensible ones.

So, let’s just jump right into it.

Top 3 Dylan Larkin Landing Spots

Minnesota Wild Could Be Among Top Dylan Larkin Landing Spots

There is no question that the Minnesota Wild will be all over this situation. GM Bill Guerin has been desperately looking to land a legit top-six center.

Well, he’s Guerin’s chance.

After missing out on pieces like Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues and Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers, it makes sense that Guerin would try to put Minnesota at the top of the Dylan Larkin landing spots.

The Wild have pieces to make a deal with the Red Wings work. Top prospect Charlie Stramel will likely be in play. Also, the Wild could surrender Jesper Wallstedt or Filip Gustavsson, especially since the Red Wings will be looking for another solid goalie.

Minnesota should be a strong player for Larkin. But it remains unclear if they will actually emerge among the top Dylan Larkin landing spots. It’s worth keeping in mind that the 29-year-old has a no-trade clause.

Colorado Avalanche Could Become Surprise Suitors

The Colorado Avalanche might not seem like an obvious suitor for the Red Wings captain. But there is little doubt that Larkin will want to go to a legit Stanley Cup contender.

That team is Colorado. Of course, the same could be said about Vegas, Dallas, Minnesota, Montreal, Carolina, or even Buffalo.

But the fact of the matter is that Colorado would be one of the most attractive Dylan Larkin landing spots.

While getting Larkin to waive his no-trade clause might not be a challenge, making the overall deal could be. The Avalanche don’t have enough cap space, draft capital, or prospects to make the deal happen.

But if Larkin really wanted to go to Colorado, and essentially forced the Red Wings to trade him there, Joe Sakic could pull a rabbit out of his hat.

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Toronto Maple Leafs Would Be Hard to Pass Up

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be one of the unlikeliest Dylan Larkin landing spots. The Leafs are not a Cup contender at this point. Heck, they might not even be a playoff team by any means.

However, adding the top-overall pick, Larkin, and a couple of solid depth pieces could turn the Leafs into instant contenders.

The issue here, unfortunately, is that the Leafs don’t really have the capital to pull off a trade. Outside of top prospect Easton Cowan and the first-overall pick, there’s not much the Leafs could offer.

Auston Matthews is out of the question. After all, the whole point would be to reunite Matthews and Larkin in Toronto. Potentially, the Leafs might be willing to include William Nylander. Nevertheless, the 30-year-old has pledged his allegiance to the Maple Leafs.

Under those circumstances, the Maple Leafs might only emerge as one of the Dylan Larkin landing spots if the Red Wings star specifically asked to be traded there.