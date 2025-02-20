Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Re-Acquiring $22 Million Forward in Intriguing Deal

The Detroit Red Wings are battling for a playoff spot and one trade pitch sees them re-acquiring a gritty forward to bolster its roster.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings re-acquiring Tyler Bertuzzi from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Red Wings acquire:

Blackhawks acquire:

Tyler Motte

Justin Holl

2025 first-round pick

2026 third-round pick

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one as Detroit would re-acquire Bertuzzi and add a veteran defenseman in Martinez. In return, they would deal a first and third-round pick as well as two depth NHL players.

Bertuzzi was selected 58th overall in the 2013 NHL draft by Detroit. He played for the Red Wings from 2016 until 2023 when he was traded to the Boston Bruins. Bertuzzi is in the first year of a four-year $22 million deal with the Blackhawks. He’s recorded 17 goals and 11 assists for 28 points in 55 games.

Detroit would also acquire Martinez who is a three-time Stanley Cup champ and would bolster the blue line. Martinez signed a one-year $4 million deal with the Blackhawks. He’s recorded 4 goals and 5 assists for 9 points in 28 games.

The big part of the return from the Red Wings for the Blackhawks would be the draft picks. Chicago would also acquire Motte who can replace Bertuzzi. Motte signed a one-year $800,000 deal with the Red Wings.

Holl, meanwhile, is a veteran defenseman who hasn’t fit in with Detroit and is considered a buyout candidate. However, he would replace Martinez on the blue line and fill in some minutes for a rebuilding Chicago team.

Red Wings Coach Eager for Playoff Push

Detroit is currently holding onto a playoff spot and could be active ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

The Red Wings started the year off poorly, but after firing coach Derek Lalonde and replacing him with Todd McLellan, Detroit has played better. However, McLellan still has some questions about his team.

“Who are we? That’s going to get answered in the next 27 games,” McLellan said. “Are we October to December or are we December to February? Who are we? It’s not going to be easy or perfect. Are we a playoff team? Are we close to a playoff team, are we a distant [playoff team]? We got to figure all this out. Part of that is the belief system we talked about, trying to develop an identity and playing towards it.”

Detroit is 28-22-5 and holding onto the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Bertuzzi Playing Alongside Bedard in Chicago

Bertuzzi signed in free agency with Chicago to add some talent to the roster.

However, the Blackhawks have struggled to begin the year. But, Bertuzzi has played well as he is playing with Connor Bedard. He says he and the former first-overall pick are really starting to find their chemistry.

“I’m starting to feel better, just coming into games and being better prepared,” Bertuzzi said. “Our chemistry, me and Connor, just keeps kind of growing as we go. The biggest thing for us, and we talk about it, is being better defensively. The last few games we have, and we need to continue to do that.”

The Blackhawks are 17-31-7.