Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Acquiring Star $76 Million Star in Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings could look to bolster its blue line ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquiring Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Red Wings acquire:

Blackhawks acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Detroit would acquire Jones, with no salary retained, for two NHL players and a draft pick.

Jones is in the third year of his eight-year $76 million deal. The star defenseman would play on Detroit’s top-pairing or second-pairing and bolster the blue line. He would add some offense to the blue line. Jones has skated in 38 games recording 6 goals and 20 assists for 26 points. Jones is a five-time NHL All-Star.

Chicago, meanwhile, would get off of Jones’ long-term deal which would be a key part of the deal. The Blackhawks would take on Holl’s contract who’s in the second year of his three-year $10.2 million deal. Holl has struggled to be an NHL player since signing with Detroit.

The Blackhawks would also get a second-round pick as well as Rasmussen. Rasmussen was selected ninth overall by Detroit in the 2017 NHL draft. He’s skated in 54 games recording 8 goals and 7 assists for 15 points. He’s in the first year of a four-year $12.8 million deal.

Jones Open to Being Traded

Jones has been a member of the Blackhawks since 2021 when he was traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

With the Blackhawks outside of a playoff spot and in the midst of a rebuild, Jones hasn’t formally requested a trade but would be open to being traded.

“We all know the whole story and what happened when I got here,” Jones said to Chicago Sun-Times. “I would like to give myself a chance to win in my career. I know that the money is not an easy thing to move, and that’s what we’re figuring out. If it happens, it happens. Obviously, while I’m here with the Blackhawks, they have my full effort [and] full attention to this team to try to get this team better.”

Jones has a no-movement clause so he has all the power to decide if he is going to be traded ahead of the deadline. If Jones doesn’t get moved, he says his goal is to help Chicago win.

“Winning games makes you feel better,” Jones said. “It makes the team feel better. It makes your organization feel better. You have fun coming to the rink every day. That’s what my goal is for this team, as long as I’m here. It could be two weeks. It could be five more years.”

The Blackhawks are 17-31-7 and in second-last in the NHL.

Red Wings Gelling as a Team

Since Detroit fired Derek Lalonde and replaced him with Todd McLellan he has been stellar.

The Red Wings are holding onto a playoff spot and veteran forward Andrew Copp says that is due to how close they are as a team.

“We talked a little bit about identity again today and all the parts of the actual hockey game, but something that we talked about at the end was our togetherness, resiliency and the team that we have, in terms of handling adversity, but sticking together,” Copp said. “That has really improved since Christmas. Obviously, winning helps with that but I feel like we’re really gelling as a team.”

Detroit will return to the ice on February 22 against the Minnesota Wild.