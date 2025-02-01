Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Acquiring $19.9 Million Forward in Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings are looking to end its playoff drought and one trade pitch has them acquiring a star forward.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquiring Brock Boeser from the Vancouver Canucks.

Red Wings acquire:

Canucks acquire:

Patrick Kane

2025 first-round pick

The proposed deal would be intriguing as it would be a swap of pending UFAs while Detroit would also deal a top-15 protected first-round pick.

Boeser is in the final year of his three-year $19.95 million deal with the Canucks. The forward is likely to be dealt ahead of the deadline and Detroit could see how he fits with the team and look to re-sign him. Boeser has recorded 16 goals and 17 assists for 33 points in 44 games.

Kane, meanwhile, signed a one-year $4 million extension with the Red Wings in the offseason. The future Hall of Famer could likely be flipped again by the Canucks to a Cup contender for more assets Kane helped the Chicago Blackhawks win three Stanley Cups and this season, he’s skated in 42 games recording 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points.

Canucks Make 2 Massive Trades

Vancouver was active on January 31 making two big moves.

The Canucks first traded J.T. Miller, Erik Brannstrom, and Jackson Dorrington to the New York Rangers for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini, and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The pick is top-13 protected and will transfer to 2026 if it falls in the top 13.

Miller has been rumored to be on the trade block for a while, and Vancouver finally dealt him.

“I felt like for a long time that there was a solution here because everybody has worked on it, including the parties involved,” Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said. “But it only gets resolved for a short period of time and then it festers again. So it certainly appears like there’s not a good solution that would keep this group together.”

After that deal, the Canucks then made a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Vancouver traded the Rangers’ first-round pick, Danton Heinen, and Vincent Desharnais for Marcus Pettersson and Drew O’Connor.

“We are really happy to add to the depth of our team with the acquisitions of Marcus and Drew. Marcus has good size (6-foot-5, 174 pounds), reach, and makes solid decisions with the puck while Drew is an intelligent player with versatility and a bigger frame (6-4, 209),” general manager Patrik Allvin said.

The Canucks are 23-18-10 and outside of a playoff spot.

Red Wings Coach Wants More Consistency

Detroit hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season but that could soon change.

The Red Wings are two points back of a playoff spot, and coach Todd McLellan likes how his team has been playing.

“I think there’s been progress in a lot of areas of our game,” McLellan said. “There’s still plenty of room for improvement and introduction of some other concepts. Right now, we’re trying to get healthy, rested, and ready to play.”

Detroit is currently 25-21-5.