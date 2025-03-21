Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Acquiring $25 Million Goalie in Offseason Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings don’t have a clear-cut No. 1 goaltender and that could be something Detroit looks like to acquire in the offseason.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquiring Thatcher Demko in a three-player blockbuster with the Vancouver Canucks which would happen in the offseason.

Red Wings acquire:

Canucks acquire:

Michael Rasmussen

2027 third-round pick

The proposed deal does make sense for both teams as Detroit gets a star goalie and an NHL forward. Vancouver, meanwhile, gets a young NHL forward and a draft pick, but more importantly gets off of Demko’s salary.

Demko is in the fourth year of his five-year $25 million deal, so Detroit would only have him for one season. Demko has dealt with injuries this season, but when he is healthy he is a bonafide No. 1 goalie. The American is a two-time All-Star and has gone 6-6-3 with a 2.87 GAA and a .891 SV% this season.

The Red Wings would also acquire Chytil who has two years left on his deal, after this season. The former first-round pick could be a middle-six for Detroit. Chytil has recorded 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points in 56 games.

In return, Detroit would trade a third-round draft pick as well as Rasmussen. Rasmussen is a cheaper replacement for Chytil. He’s in the first year of a four-year $12.8 million deal. Rasmussen has recorded 10 goals and 7 assists for 17 points in 63 games.

Red Wings Have a Need for a Goalie

Detroit doesn’t have a clear-cut No. 1 goalie but does have two highly-regarded prospects in Sebastian Cossa and Trey Augustine coming up.

However, the prospects are both a year or two at least away so the Red Wings need a stopgap and Demko can be that. Detroit does have Petr Mrazek and Cam Talbot under contract for next season, but both are better backups, and either could be moved for Demko to come in and be the starter.

The Red Wings did go out and trade for Mrazek at the deadline. But, Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman says Mrazek having another year on his deal was attractive as there aren’t many goalies available this summer.

“It’s a strange time in the NHL for goaltenders,” Yzerman said. “The people that played with and were here in the organization when Petr was here early in his career really support him, the person, and his competitiveness. It’s up and down around the League. We look at goals-against averages and save percentage of the goaltenders, and it’s a bit all over the place. One thing that was also attractive to us is he’s signed for another season. And the goalie market right now, looking into the summer, what goalies are signing for, the term and the dollar amounts, for what our options were today and what our options might be in the offseason, we thought it was good insurance for us.”

The top goalie available in free agency is likely Frederik Andersen.

Canucks Believes They Can Keep Demko

Due to Demko’s injuries this season, Vancouver started Kevin Lankinen who played well and was rewarded with a new contract.

Although the Canucks are paying Lankinen as a starter, Vancouver GM Patrick Allvin believes they have the cap room to keep both goalies next season.

“I do think there’s room,” Allvin said to The Athletic. “Again, I have a lot of respect for Thatcher, and he’s got another year on his contract. And I believe if you look around the league and see what teams are allocating to goalies, I still think there’s a good chance for us to keep both of them.”

The Canucks are 32-25-12 and outside of the playoffs.