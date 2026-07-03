Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Dealing Star $31.5M Forward to Division Rival

The Detroit Red Wings could be forced to enter a rebuild once again.

Captain Dylan Larkin has requested a trade, while Alex DeBrincat’s name has come up in trade rumors. With the offseason underway, Heavy.com has a trade idea that sees the Red Wings dealing the star forward to the Buffalo Sabres.

Red Wings acquire:

Jack Quinn

2027 first-round pick

Sabres acquire:

The proposed deal is an intriguing one, as Detroit gets a young forward and a first-round pick for DeBrincat, whose name has come up in trade rumors.

Detroit would acquire a first-round pick in 2027, which they can use as a trade asset or select another prospect to help with a rebuild. But the Red Wings would also acquire Quinn, who can replace the void left by DeBrincat. Quinn is 24 years old and entering the final year of his two-year, $6.75M deal, but is an RFA at the end of it. He recorded 20 goals and 31 assists for 51 points in 82 games, as he had a career year for Buffalo.

In return, the Red Wings would trade away DeBrincat, who’s entering the final year of his four-year, $31.5M deal. DeBrincat can be a top-six forward for the Sabres and add more offense to the team that desperately needs it. He recorded 41 goals and 44 assists for 85 points in 82 games last season with Detroit.

It’s a fair trade for both sides, as Buffalo acquires DeBrincat to help them win now, while the Red Wings add an impact young forward and a first-round pick to help with a potential rebuild.

Red Wings Getting Trade Interest on DeBrincat

With DeBrincat entering the final year of his deal, his name has come up in trade rumors.

NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period revealed before the beginning of free agency that teams are calling Detroit about DeBrincat.

“As the Detroit Red Wings navigate trade talks with teams about captain Dylan Larkin, some clubs are also inquiring about the potential availability of sniper Alex DeBrincat. DeBrincat, 28, is in the final year of a four-year, $31.5 million contract and is eligible to sign an extension July 1,” Pagnotts reported.

“It is unclear if the Red Wings have an appetite to explore a trade involving DeBrincat, at this stage, but citing multiple league sources, teams have reached out. DeBrincat owns a 16-team no-trade list as part of his contract and does have some control in where he ends up, if dealt.”

According to Pagnotta, multiple teams, including the Sabres, have called about DeBrincat.

“The Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, Seattle Kraken and Buffalo Sabres are some of the teams exploring the market for a top-line, scoring winger and could have interest in DeBrincat,” Pagnotta added.

Whether or not the Red Wings have an interest in trading him is unclear.

Detroit’s Offseason Moves

The Red Wings have had a quiet offseason so far.

When free agency began on July 1, the Red Wings signed Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year, $10 million deal to be a top-six forward. Detroit then traded for Keegan Kolesar from the Vegas Golden Knights for a 2029 third-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

Ultimately, it’s been quiet for a team that has the longest active playoff drought in the NHL.