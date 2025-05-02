Trade Pitch Has Red Wings Acquiring Star $51.2 Million Goalie in Major Deal

The Detroit Red Wings have a need for a starting goalie, and one trade pitch has them making a blockbuster deal to address it.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquire John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks in an offseason blockbuster.

Red Wings acquire:

John Gibson

2025 fifth-round pick (Edmonton’s)

Ducks acquire:

Sebastian Cossa

Jonatan Berggren

2025 second-round pick

2025 fourth-round pick (Tampa Bay’s)

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Detroit gets a star goalie, while Anaheim gets a young goalie prospect and an NHL forward as well as two draft picks.

The Red Wings would acquire Gibson, who would be Detroit’s starting goalie. Gibson has two years left on his eight-year, $51.2 million deal with the Ducks. The star goalie would be Detroit’s starting goalie and anchor the most important position in hockey, which has been an issue for the Red Wings for years. Gibson went 11-11-2 with a 2.77 GAA and a .912 SV% last season.

In return, Detroit would trade Cossa, who’s one of the best goalie prospects. However, the Red Wings also have Trey Augustine, who could be a better goalie prospect, so Detroit rolls with him instead. Cossa was drafted 15th overall in 2021 and could form a tandem with Lukas Dostal.

The Ducks would also acquire Berggren, who’s a bottom-six forward and adds some depth to Anaheim’s roster. Berggren is an RFA and recorded 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 points in 75 games.

Red Wings GM Says Team Needs Better Goaltending

Detroit hasn’t had a true No. 1 goalie for years, which has been a reason why the Red Wings have missed the playoffs in nine straight seasons.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said at his year-end press conference that the team needs to find a true starting goalie.

“We need the goalie to stop the puck more,” Yzerman said.

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan also says the team needs better goaltending to be a true playoff team.

“We need better goaltending, and that’s not just on (goalie coach) Alex Westlund,” McLellan said. “That’s on the goaltenders, the head coach, and everybody else that’s involved.”

The Red Wings have Petr Mrazek and Cam Talbot both under contract next season. Cossa could also push for playing time, but if Detroit can make a trade for a star goalie like Gibson.

Gibson Open to Trade From Ducks

Gibson’s name has come up in trade rumors for years now, but he has yet to be dealt.

Dostal has taken over as the Ducks’ starting goalie,e and before the trade deadline back in March, Gibson said he was open to being traded.

“I don’t know, I mean, it’s, we’ll see. I kind of let my agent do all that, and I just worry about the playing,” Gibson said on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio. “I’ve been in the rumors for probably three or four years now, so it gets a little tiring. I just let my agent do that, and I just worry about playing hockey and enjoying it, because that’s what it’s all about.”

Gibson is a three-time NHL All-Star.