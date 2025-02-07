Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Dealing $25.5 Million Center to Rival

The Detroit Red Wings are competing for a playoff spot, but one trade pitch has them dealing a forward to a rival.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings trading J.T. Compher to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Red Wings acquire:

David Kampf

2025 second-round pick (Florida’s)

Maple Leafs acquire:

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one as Detroit would deal Compher to a rival for a second-round pick and a fourth-line center.

Kampf is in the second year of his four-year $9.6 million deal with the Maple Leafs. He’s a good shutdown center and would be able to replace Compher and be Detroit’s fourth-line center. This season, he’s skated in 41 games recording 3 goals and 4 assists for 7 points. However, the big part of the trade for Detroit would be the second-round pick.

In return, the Maple Leafs would acquire Compher who could be the team’s third-line center and be an upgrade. Compher is in the second year of his five-year $25.5 million deal with the Red Wings. He would be a good depth scoring option while also being able to play some shutdown minutes. Compher has skated in 48 games recording 6 goals and 15 assists for 21 points.

Maple Leafs Looking to Acquire a Center

Toronto has a need for a center and Compher would solve that problem.

Compher was a key member of the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche in 2022 as he was their third-line center which is the role he would play with the Maple Leafs.

Heading into the March 7 trade deadline, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving says the team will be looking to acquire a centerman.

“I think we’ve got depth,” Treliving said on January 13. “We got lots of guys who can play the position. Is it an area that we continue to try to upgrade? I would say this: the guys at the top of the food chain are pretty darn good. Auston, and how can you talk anything but positively about the year John’s having? So to say you’re going to get somebody above that, I don’t think that’s realistic. Is there ways we can continue to look at adding to that? Sure. I think there’s some depth there, is that an area we’d like to continue to look at? I’m sure it’s one, but we along with 15 or 18 other teams are looking at center depth, so it seems to be a position de jour.”

Toronto is currently 33-19-2 and in second place in the Atlantic Division.

Red Wings Coach Uncertain on Deadline Plans

Detroit has played much better since they fired Derek Lalonde and replaced him with Todd McLellan.

The Red Wings are on a seven-game winning streak and are in a playoff spot. Ahead of the March 7 trade deadline, McLellan says he’s uncertain what the team will do ahead of the deadline.

“We’re a full month away,” McLellan said. “We’ve got so much in front of us right now, so that’s not a question I’m going to answer right now.”

The Red Wings are 28-21-5 and holding onto the second Wild Card spot. Detroit will return to the ice on February 8 at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning.