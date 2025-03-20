Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Acquiring $45 Million Superstar in Offseason Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings are battling for a playoff spot but could be aggressive in the offseason to bolster their roster.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquiring Kirill Kaprizov from the Minnesota Wild in a blockbuster that would happen in the offseason.

Red Wings acquire:

Wild acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Detroit would acquire a legit superstar and an NHL player for a young star forward, a goalie prospect, and a first-round pick.

Kaprizov is in the fourth year of a five-year $45 million deal with the Wild. His future with Minnesota has been a major talking point and Minnesota would opt to move him to Detroit. He is arguably a top-10 player in the NHL and would help the Red Wings be a serious contender next season.

Trenin, meanwhile, is in the first year of a four-year $14 million deal. The forward is a depth centerman who has recorded 6 goals and 7 assists for 13 points in 62 games.

In return, the Red Wings would trade Raymond who is a star young forward. He’s in the first year of an eight-year $64.6 million deal. With Detroit looking to win soon, Kaprizov is a better player than Raymond now, but Minnesota takes a look at the future.

Detroit would also trade Augustine who’s one of the best goalie prospects in the NHL. He’s currently playing at Michigan State and has gone 18-6-4 with a 2.02 GAA and a .927 SV%.

Kaprizov’s Future with Wild Uncertain

Kaprizov can sign an extension on July 1 and his future with the Wild is up in the air.

The Russian star has been linked to other teams, and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman says Minnesota is on notice of Kaprizov potentially leaving.

Kaprizov has had a frustrating season as he’s dealt with injuries. The Russian has played in just 37 games recording 23 goals and 29 assists for 52 points. He hasn’t played in a game since January 26.

Red Wings GM Excited for Playoff Push

Detroit is battling for a playoff spot and looking to end their drought.

The Red Wings haven’t made the playoffs since the 2015-15 season and general manager Steve Yzerman is looking forward to the playoff push.

“It’s going to be an incredibly exciting playoff run where we’re looking at it,” Yzerman said. “I think it’s going to be an exciting battle, and I’m hoping that we can remain in it for those Wild-Card spots too. The NHL is having a great year, and a lot of excitement in these moves here, particularly in the East, are going to make it very interesting.”

The Red Wings are 32-20-6 and three points out of a playoff spot.