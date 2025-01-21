Trade Pitch Has Red Wings Acquiring Star $92 Million Defenseman in Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings are looking to snap its playoff drought and one trade pitch has them acquiring a star defenseman.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquiring Erik Karlsson from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Red Wings acquire:

Erik Karlsson ($3 million retained)

Penguins acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Detroit would acquire Karlsson for three players and a draft pick.

Karlsson is a star defenseman and would help bolster the Red Wings blue line. The Swede is in the sixth year of his eight-year $92 million deal, however, the proposed deal does have Pittsburgh retaining some of his salary. Karlsson has skated in 49 games recording 4 goals and 28 assists for 32 points.

In return, Detroit would deal a second-round pick and Holl. Holl would help offset the salary and would replace Karlsson on the blue line. The defenseman is in the second year of his three-year $10.2 million deal.

Rasmussen is a former ninth-overall pick who is just 25 and could use a change of scenery. He’s skated in 45 games recording 6 goals and 7 assists for 13 points.

The final player Pittsburgh would acquire for Karlsson is Soderblom who’s 23 and a fringe NHL player. Soderblom has appeared in 21 career NHL games recording 5 goals and 3 assists for 8 points.

Penguins Open to Dealing Karlsson

Pittsburgh has had a disappointing start to the season and they are now open to making a blockbuster move.

According to RG.com, the Penguins are looking to shake up their roster and are open to trading Karlsson.

“Sid, Malkin, Rust, and the two kids, Tomasino and Pickering, they’re off limits for now, but everything else can be had for the right price,” the source said.

The report then made it clear that Karlsson is far from off-limits in trade talks.

“That’s someone they want and need to move,” the source said about Karlsson. “I think they retain salary for sure, and you know what? He can help the right team still. Maybe with the cap going up, you never know.”

Karlsson is a seven-time NHL All-Star.

Red Wings Looking to be Buyers

Detroit has been one of the hottest teams in the NHL since they fired Derek Lalonde and replaced him with Todd McLellan.

With the Red Wings playing well, NHL insider David Pagnotta reports Detroit is looking to be buyers ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

“If they can maintain this pace, Steve Yzerman is certainly willing to reward this group by finding some pieces,” Pagnotta said on January 16. “But they’re not going to dish out young talent and prospects just for a short-term fix. They’re looking for complementary pieces that fit the core of this group.”

Detroit is 21-21-4 but hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season. Entering this season, the Red Wings’ goal was to compete for a playoff spot.

“I’m going to do everything I can to build a team that can compete for the Stanley Cup,” GM Steve Yzerman said on December 27. “I feel today we’re a long way from that. Part of that is being a competitive team that can compete for a playoff spot, and we’re going to continue trying to build. We have an ownership group that is 100 percent dedicated and giving us all the support that we need to whatever we have to do to get there, and it’s a difficult process.”

Detroit plays the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, January 21.