Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Acquiring $20 Million Goalie in Swap of Netminders

The Detroit Red Wings have had a revolving door of goalies over the last few years, and now, one trade pitch has them bringing in another goalie.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquire Joonas Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins.

Red Wings acquire:

Joonas Korpisalo

2026 sixth-round pick

Bruins acquire:

The proposed deal is an intriguing one that makes sense for both sides. Boston gets a more veteran backup behind Jeremy Swayman, while Korpisalo has a chance to become a starting goalie in the NHL again.

Detroit would acquire Korpisalo, who has three years left on his five-year, $20 million deal. However, he’s only owed $3 million per season as the Ottawa Senators retained $1 million per season when he was traded to Boston. Korpisalo could compete for the starting job and then add some veteran presence for Sebastian Cossa, who could be Detroit’s starter in two years. Korpisalo went 11-10-3 with a 2.90 GAA and a .893 SV%. Detroit would also acquire a late-round pick.

The Bruins, meanwhile, would acquire Talbot, who’s in the final year of his two-year, $5 million deal. Talbot is 37 and is more of a backup goalie at this point in his career, which is what Boston needs behind Swayman. Talbot went 21-19-5 with a 2.93 GAA and a .901 SV%. He’s a two-time NHL All-Star.

Red Wings ‘Need Better Goaltending’ Next Season

Detroit missed the playoffs for the ninth straight season, and one key reason why was goaltending.

The Red Wings used Talbot and Petr Mrazek in the net, and although both are under contract next season, coach Todd McLellan said they need better goaltending. Goalie coach Alex Westlund was also let go after the season.

“It might not seem significant in those roles, but those are significant roles,” McLellan said at the year-end press conference. “Those are important people in our organization, and those were really good people. I talked about our staff and how they fit in. It’s sometimes not a reflection on the job they do, but just something that we needed to do in the coach’s room to stir things up. We need better goaltending, and that’s not just on Alex Westlund. That’s on the goaltenders, the head coach and everybody else that’s involved in it.”

The Red Wings do have Cossa in the pipeline, who is one of the best goalie prospects in the NHL. But next season, McLellan wants more from the Red Wings’ goaltenders to make them more competitive.

Korpisalo Wants to Play More

Korpisalo was traded from Ottawa to Boston last offseason, and he served as Swayman’s backup.

However, after being a starting goalie for years, he was frustrated by mostly being a backup. So, after the Bruins missed the playoffs, Korpisalo vented about his role.

“I don’t think there’s any goalie in the league who’s really comfortable playing 20 to 25 games,” Korpisalo said on April 17. “So I’m going to push for more games, and we’ll see what happens. I was pretty open when I got into the season. And always, you just try to put everything you have out there, make your mark to gain some playing time.

“But you just do what’s best for you every day. And try your best and work hard. That way you might earn some more playing time. But you know, sometimes it’s not up to me (with) who’s going to play more. And whatever role it is, you do the best you can in that role,” Koprisalo added.

Korpisalo could be traded this offseason as he wants to have a bigger role next season.