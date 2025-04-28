Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Dealing Captain After Calling Out GM

The Detroit Red Wings failed to make the playoffs this season, extending their drought to nine seasons, and it could lead to major changes to their roster.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings trading captain Dylan Larkin to the Minnesota Wild in an offseason blockbuster.

Red Wings acquire:

Wild acquire:

Dylan Larkin

2025 first-round pick

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster and one that does make sense for both sides. Detroit gets two young players, while Minnesota gets an NHL star who can help the Wild compete right away.

Detroit would acquire Rossi, who’s a pending RFA who has struggled at times with the Wild. He would add some youth to the lineup and could try and replace Larkin. This season, he recorded 24 goals and 36 assists for 60 points in 82 games.

The Red Wings would also acquire Buium, who was selected 12th overall in the 2024 NHL draft. Buium can be a top-four defenseman with the Red Wings and be a key part of Detroit’s blue line for years to come.

In return, the Red Wings will trade their first-round pick, which will likely be around the 12th pick. Detroit would also trade Larkin, who’s their captain and has six years left on his eight-year, $69.6 million deal. Larkin recorded 30 goals and 40 assists for 70 points in 82 games. He’s spent his entire career with his hometown Red Wings, but could be traded after his recent comments.

Larkin Called Out Red Wings GM

After Detroit failed to make the playoffs, Larkin called out Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman.

Larkin was frustrated that Yzerman didn’t add any pieces at the deadline to help their playoff push. The Red Wings captain felt like the team was right there but after not getting any pieces the team lost confidence.

“We didn’t gain any momentum from the trade deadline, and guys were kinda down about it. So it’d be nice to add something and bring a little bit of a spark on the ice and a morale boost as well,” Larkin said in his year-end availability on April 19.

The only move the Red Wings made at the trade deadline was acquiring goalie Petr Mrazek and forward Craig Smith from the Chicago Blackhawks for Joe Veleno.

Detroit ended up finishing the record with a 39-25-8 and missed the playoffs by five points.

Larkin Has Confidence in the Group

After Detroit failed to make the playoffs for the ninth-straight year, Larkin was confident in his group.

Larkin felt like the team played better after Todd McLellan took over as the head coach, and is eager for a full year with him.

“Todd is a really good coach and I’ve been very impressed with him,” Larkin said. “A Training Camp with our group, our young guys and our core with him would be very valuable. I think Todd is going to really help turn this thing around here.”

McLellan was hired mid-season and went 26-18-4.