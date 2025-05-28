Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Acquiring $18 Million Gritty Forward

The Detroit Red Wings will look to add more talent and grit to their roster this offseason in hopes of ending their playoff drought.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquire Mason Marchment from the Dallas Stars.

Red Wings acquire:

Stars acquire:

Jonatan Berggren

2025 second-round pick

The proposed deal would be an intriguing deal and one that does make sense for both sides, as Detroit gets the better forward, while Dallas clears some cap and also adds a draft pick.

Detroit would acquire Marchment, who has one year left on his four-year, $18 million deal. Marchment could be a middle-six forward for the Red Wings who adds some size and grit to the lineup, but can also add some offense. With the Stars this season, he recorded 22 goals and 25 assists for 47 points in 62 games.

In return, the Red Wings would give up a second-round pick as well as Berggren. Berggren could replace Marchment in the Stars’ lineup and would be cheaper. He is a pending RFA and made just $825,000 last season. Berggren recorded 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 points in 75 games. The 24-year-old hasn’t lived up to the hype and could use a change of scenery as his name has come up in trade talks this offseason.

Analyst Names Berggren a Trade Candidate

Detroit selected Berggren in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft with the 33rd overall pick.

Berggren was expected to be a top-six forward who could add some offense to the Red Wings’ lineup, but that hasn’t happened. Now, NHL analyst Drew Dykowski of Octopus Thrower named Berggren a trade candidate and someone that Detroit could look to deal.

“It is also worth mentioning that Berggren may be a trade piece for the Red Wings this offseason,” Dykowski wrote. “Despite his poor season, Berggren is still an intriguing prospect, and Steve Yzerman could leverage that in a potential deal.

“Additionally, Detroit has more high-profile forward prospects on the way, including Carter Mazur, Nate Danielson, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard,” Dykowski added. “It is very possible that Berggren already blew his one chance at being a staple for the Red Wings, and he may need to go elsewhere to live up to his potential.”

Berggren did end the season playing on the Red Wings’ top line, but he still didn’t produce as many hoped.

Red Wings GM Hoping to be Playoff Team Next Year

Detroit hasn’t made the playoffs in nine years, and the hope for the Red Wings’ general manager, Steve Yzerman, is that it ends.

Yzerman says he will be aggressive this offseason to add more talent to the roster as he wants to build a Cup contender.

“We’re building a nucleus of a good team with the idea that this team is going to win. I don’t measure success by making the playoffs one year and bowing out the next year,” Yzerman said. “I consider it being continued success. That you’re in and expected to be in the playoffs, you’re trying to win and aiming for Stanley Cups. That’s what we’re trying to do here.”

Detroit enters the offseason with just over $21.3 million in cap space.