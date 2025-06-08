Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Acquiring 28-Goal Scorer in 4-Player Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings are looking to add more offense to their lineup in hopes of snapping their nine-year playoff drought.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquire Martin Necas in a blockbuster deal with the Colorado Avalanche.

Red Wings acquire:

Avalanche acquire:

Jonatan Berggren

William Wallinder

2025 first-round pick

2026 second-round pick

2025 third-round pick

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster and one that makes sense for both sides. Detroit gets two impact players while Colorado clears cap space, gets two young players, and three draft picks.

Detroit would acquire Necas, who would be the main part of this deal. Necas is entering the final year of his two-year, $13 million deal. The winger would be a top-six forward for the Red Wings and add some much-needed offense to the lineup. Necas recorded 27 goals and 56 assists for 83 points last season, his career-high is 28 goals.

The Red Wings would also acquire Manson, who can play a key role on the blue line. Manson is entering the final year of his four-year, $18 million deal. He’s a star defensive defenseman who can also add some offense. He recorded 1 goal and 14 assists for 15 points in 48 games.

Detroit would part ways with three draft picks, including the 13th overall pick. The Avalanche would acquire Berggren. The pending RFA is a bottom-six forward who can chip in with some offense.

The Avs would also acquire Wallinder, who’s a 22-year-old defenseman and can replace Manson on the blue line. He’s in the final year of his entry-level deal. Wallinder has yet to make his NHL debut.

Necas Could Request a Trade From Avalanche

The Avalanche acquired Necas mid-season from the Carolina Hurricanes in the Mikko Rantanen trade.

Necas was expected to replace Rantanen, but that didn’t happen, and he may now be moved. NHL insider Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet named Necas a trade candidate in his offseason trade bait board.

“After the Avalanche moved Rantanen because of how difficult they perceived contract extension talks to be going,” Kypreos wrote. “How much patience will they have with Necas? Not a homegrown player or superstar talent, if negotiations on an extension start slowly this July? There was a sense Necas wasn’t overly thrilled with his experience in Colorado and that he wants to explore other options.”

If the Avalanche do look to make a move, several teams will be interested in Necas.

Red Wings GM Wants to Build Playoff Contender

Detroit has missed the playoffs in nine straight years, and the Red Wings are looking to snap that.

Entering the offseason, Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman says they want to be aggressive this offseason if hopes of being a playoff team.

“We’ve kind of felt that all along, we’re going to look at any good player — any player that can help us in any role — if there’s a player worthy of spending whatever amount on, that has an interest in playing in Detroit and fits a need for us, absolutely we would try to do that,” Yzerman said on April 29.

“We’re in a different stage than we were maybe five years ago in that we have a good young nucleus of players,” Yzerman added. “And if we can add to that with a prominent free agent, we’d certainly entertain that.”

Detroit enters the offseason with just over $21 million in cap space.