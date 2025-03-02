Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Acquiring $36 Million Star For Playoff Push

The Detroit Red Wings are battling for a playoff spot and one trade pitch has them acquiring a star forward for the playoff push.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquiring Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders.

Red Wings acquire:

Islanders acquire:

Joe Veleno

2025 second-round pick

The proposed deal does make sense as Detroit acquires a star forward in Nelson for an NHL forward in Veleno and a second-round pick.

Nelson is in the final year of his six-year $36 million deal and is the top trade target available ahead of the deadline. Nelson would be a top-six forward for the Red Wings and would add some scoring to Detroit’s lineup. With the Islanders this season, he’s skated in 59 games recording 19 goals and 22 assists for 41 points.

In return, Detroit would trade their second-round pick as well as Veleno who can help replace the void of Nelson for the Islanders. Veleno is a former first-round pick who’s only 25 but could use a change of scenery. He’s recorded 5 goals and 5 assists for 10 points in 55 games. Veleno is in the first year of a two-year $4.55 million deal.

Rival GMs Uncertain if Islanders Will Trade Nelson

Although New York is out of a playoff spot and Nelson is a pending free agent, some teams are uncertain if he will get traded.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun of Insider Trading reported rival teams are uncertain if the Islanders will trade Nelson. LeBrun says that is because New York is hopeful they can re-sign Nelson.

“Another big name that teams are wondering what exactly is going to happen with him is Brock Nelson – a pending UFA – and he’s kind of holding up a lot of things,” LeBrun said. “There are so many teams looking at center help. He’s one of the big names. But, there’s still no clear indication from the New York Islanders that Brock Nelson will actually be made available. Part of that is I think the Islanders are still hoping to try and re-sign him and that’s not been resolved one way or another.”

Nelson has spent his entire 899-game NHL career with the Islanders.

Red Wings in Tight Playoff Race

Detroit is in the thick of the playoff race for a Wild Card spot.

The Red Wings are 30-24-6 and holding onto the final Wild Card spot, and veteran forward Patrick Kane says the group is taking the challenge of making the playoffs in stride.

“You take it as a challenge,” Kane said. “Under Todd, we’ve kind of built a little bit of a foundation where we’re kind of knowing what to expect going forward and feeling confident about it as well. So just play every game. Take it a game at a time and see what happens.”

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan also says he wants his group to not focus on the standings. Rather, he wants them to take each game at a time.

“What I don’t want them to do is get caught up in a seven-game win streak or a four-game losing streak,” McLellan said. “I want them to live in the moment and just worry about that. It can be hard if you get caught up in all of that stuff. It can take you down or it can put you too far up. Put the equipment on, and let’s deal with things between Minute 1 and Minute 60, and we’re fine.”

Detroit returns to the ice on March 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes.