Trade Pitch Has Red Wings Dealing Kane & Star Forward for Top Prospect

The Detroit Red Wings are battling for a playoff spot but one trade pitch has them acquiring a top prospect for two impact forwards.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquiring Simon Nemec from the New Jersey Devils.

Red Wings acquire:

Devils acquire:

Patrick Kane

Joe Veleno

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one as Detroit would acquire a top prospect for two impact forwards to help New Jersey and its playoff run.

The Red Wings would acquire Nemec who was selected second overall in 2022. However, he has struggled to make the NHL and has been playing in the AHL which led to him venting his frustration and seemingly asking for a trade. Nemec has skated in 27 games in the AHL recording 1 assist.

In return, the Red Wings would deal Kane who is a future Hall of Famer. Kane signed a one-year $4 million deal and could be moved at the deadline. The forward would be playing on the top two lines as this season, he’s skated in 42 games recording 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points.

Veleno, meanwhile, is a former first-round pick and would be a third-liner with the Devils. He’s in the first year of his two-year $4.55 million deal. Veleno has skated in 42 games recording 5 goals and 4 assists for 9 points.

Devils Not Looking to Trade Nemec

Nemec’s name came up in trade rumors after the defenseman vented his frustration with him being in the AHL.

“I believe I’ve proven multiple times that I belong in the NHL,” he said Wednesday to Slovak outlet Dennik Sport, as translated by Tomas Prokop. “I just have to wait for another chance and grab it when it comes… It’s hard to say, it’s still too early to request a trade. If this situation continues, it will have to be addressed, but for now, this is how it stands.”

After Nemec’s comments went viral, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet revealed the Devils are not looking to trade him.

“A few days after frustrated comments to a Slovakian newspaper, things have cooled down around Simon Nemec. The Devils communicated to anyone who asked they have zero interest in the dealing the 2022 second-overall selection. If anything, the Olympic qualifier injury last August hurt his chances of making New Jersey. Things will reset next fall. Let’s see what unfolds then,” Friedman wrote.

However, after Nemec’s comments, there is no question that teams will continue to call about the former second-overall pick.

Red Wings’ Kane Dealing With Minor Injury

Detroit is dealing with a key injury as Kane was out of the lineup on January 23.

The star forward sustained the injury during a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on January 19, coach Todd McLellan revealed. Kane did play on January 21 against the Philadelphia Flyers but missed most of the final 5:30 of the third period and OT due to the injury. He’s considered day-to-day.

Kane was selected first overall by the Blackhawks in 2007. He’s a three-time Stanley Cup champion and one-time MVP winner.