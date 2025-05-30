Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Acquiring Star $66 Million Goalie in Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings could use an upgrade in net, and one trade pitch has them acquiring a star goalie who may now be available.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquire Jake Oettinger from the Dallas Stars.

Red Wings acquire:

Stars acquire:

Petr Mrazek

Sebastian Cossa

2025 first-round pick (13th overall)

2026 second-round pick

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Detroit would acquire one of the best goalies in the NHL, but would give Dallas a hefty return.

The Red Wings would acquire Oettinger, who’s set to begin the first year of his eight-year, $66 million deal this upcoming season. Oettinger doesn’t have any trade protection in the first year of the deal, so he could be moved without needing his permission, but after how the playoffs ended, he may want to be traded. Oettinger went 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .909 SV% last season.

In return, Dallas would give up two picks, including the 13th overall pick. Detroit would also deal Mrazek, who can help replace Oettinger and be Dallas’ starting goalie. Mrazek has one year left on his two-year, $8.5 million deal. Mrazek went 2-2 with a 2.49 GAA and a .902 SV% with Detroit after being traded to the Red Wings.

The big part of the trade, along with the 13th overall pick, would be Cossa, who is one of the best goalie prospects in the NHL. Cossa could play in the NHL next season, but is likely a year away, so Mrazek is the stopgap. Cossa was selected 15th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Analyst Believes Oettinger Will Request a Trade From Stars

Oettinger is one of the best goalies in the NHL, but he could request a trade from the team.

Dallas was eliminated in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Edmonton Oilers. Just minutes into the game, Stars’ head coach Peter DeBoer pulled Oettinger after two early goals. After being pulled, NHL analyst Matt Murley of Spittin’ Chiclets believes that could result in Oettinger requesting a trade.

“Maybe not a fireable offense, but don’t be surprised if Oettinger asks for a trade or something from something like this,” Murley said on the Spittin’ Chiclets Game 5 live stream.

After the game, DeBoer also appeared to take a shot at Oettinger in his explanation for pulling him.

“I didn’t blame it all on Jake, but the reality is, if you go back to last year’s playoffs, he’s lost six of seven games to Edmonton. And we gave up two goals on two shots in an elimination game,” DeBoer said post-game. “It was partly to spark our team and wake them up. And partly knowing that status quo had not been working, and that’s a pretty big sample size.”

Oettinger ended up allowing 2 goals on 2 shots in Game 5 as he was pulled before he made a save.

Red Wings Coach Wants to Improve Goaltending

One of the biggest areas of need is goaltending, coach Todd McLellan revealed.

McLellan fired the Red Wings’ goalie coach, Alex Westlund, as he says the team just needs to get more saves.

“We need better goaltending, and that’s not just on Alex Westlund. That’s on the goaltenders, the head coach and everybody else that’s involved in it,” McLellan said.

If Detroit wants a better goalie, Oettinger is one of the best in the league.