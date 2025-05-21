Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Acquiring $92.8 Million Star in 3-Player Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings are looking to be aggressive this offseason, and one trade pitch has them acquiring a star center.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquire Elias Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks.

Red Wings acquire:

Canucks acquire:

Nate Danielson

William Wallinder

2026 first-round pick

2027 first-round pick

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Detroit takes a chance on Pettersson who can be a top-10 player in the NHL while the Canucks get two top prospects and two first-round picks.

The Red Wings would acquire Pettersson, who could use a change of scenery. The Swede could be Detroit’s first-line center, and he has seven years left on his eight-year, $92.8 million deal. Pettersson struggled last season as he recorded just 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 points in 64 games. However, he was injured and also had a feud with a teammate. When he is at his best, Pettersson is a 100+ point player and a star first-line center, which Detroit needs.

In return, Detroit would give up two first-round picks as well as Danielson. Danielson was selected ninth overall in 2023 and projects to make the NHL next season. He can help replace the void of Pettersson, but overall, he is likely to be a middle-six center in the NHL.

The Red Wings would also trade Wallinder, who is a star defensive prospect. Wallinder was selected 32nd overall in 2020 and could compete for an NHL job next season. He likely is a second or third-pairing defenseman in the NHL.

Former Canucks Coach Still Has Confidence in Pettersson

Pettersson struggled this past season as his effort was a major question.

The star forward seemed to check out after getting his big-money contract. However, Rick Tocchet who coached the Canucks last season and now will be the Philadelphia Flyers coach, he has full confidence in the Swede.

“From the bottom of my heart, he is going to have a bounce-back year,” Tocchet said. “He’s a great kid. He’s got to get his confidence for himself. But, also his teammates. He’s got to get his teammates to have confidence in him again.”

Although Tocchet believes Pettersson can be a 100+ player again, his name has still come up in trade talks as the Canucks could look to move on from him. If they do, the Red Wings make a lot of sense to acquire him.

Red Wings Need Help at Center

Detroit has Dylan Larkin playing first-line center, but he is more of a second-line center on a Cup-winning team.

With that, the Red Wings are urged to make a move for a center this offseason by NHL analyst Brennan McClain of Pro Hockey Rumors.

“Now it’s time for the area of need that has plagued the Red Wings for a few years,” McClain wrote. “After signing Andrew Copp and J.T. Compher in back-to-back offseasons, and sparingly using top-10 draft selection Marco Kasper as a center this year, it’s apparent that Detroit still needs a legitimate second-line center.

“For better or for worse, the Red Wings will use Dylan Larkin as their first-line center. There is a valid argument that his ceiling is that of an above-average second-line center, but with six years left on his extension and the unlikelihood of Detroit finding a better option, his role is likely secured for the foreseeable future,” McClain added.

The Red Wings enter the offseason with just over $21.3 million in cap space.