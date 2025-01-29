Trade Pitch Has Red Wings Acquiring $92 Million Star in 5-Player Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings are looking to bolster its offense and one trade pitch has them acquiring a potential first-line forward.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquiring Elias Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks.

Red Wings acquire:

Canucks acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Detroit would get Pettersson for two NHL players, two highly-touted prospects, and a first-round pick.

Pettersson is in the first year of his eight-year $92.8 million deal with the Canucks. Despite being one of the team’s top players, his name has come up in trade talks due to his feud with JT Miller. Pettersson would be on Detroit’s top line and add some offense. This season, he’s skated in 43 games recording 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points.

In return, Detroit would deal a first-round pick while the two prospects would be a big part of the deal. Augustine is one of the top goalie prospects in the NHL. Danielson was selected ninth overall in the 2023 NHL draft.

Compher, meanwhile, is in the second year of his five-year $25.5 million deal and would be the Canucks third-line center. He can play some good defense and chip in offensively as he’s skated in 48 games recording 6 goals and 15 assists for 21 points.

Rasmussen, meanwhile, is in the first year of his four-year $12.8 million deal. He could be a middle-six forward for the Canucks. He’s recorded 7 goals and 7 assists for 14 points in 49 games.

Canucks Likely to Deal Miller or Pettersson

Vancouver has been the center of the NHL world after it was reported there is a major rift between Miller and Pettersson.

The two do not get along and it has caused an issue in the locker room and it has resulted in both players being on the trade market.

Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford says it is a serious issue and one that needs to be addressed ASAP.

“I felt like for a long time that there was a solution here because everybody has worked on it, including the parties involved,” Rutherford said to the Globe and Mail. “But it only gets resolved for a short period of time and then it festers again. So it certainly appears like there’s not a good solution that would keep this group together.”

Rutherford says he’d prefer to not trade either of them. But, he doesn’t think that is the case.

“We’ve had those conversations, and I think the parties understand that and I think they’ve tried,” Rutherford said. “As you know, sometimes emotions get deep and as much as people try sometimes you can’t get over it. It certainly appears that’s what’s going on here.”

The Canucks are 22-17-10 and outside a playoff spot.

Red Wings Fighting for Playoff Spot

Detroit is looking to snap its playoff drought this season.

The Red Wings have been playing well as of late and veteran forward Patrick Kane says they are just taking it a game at a time.

“You take it as a challenge,” Kane said. “Under Todd, we’ve kind of built a little bit of a foundation where we’re kind of knowing what to expect going forward and feeling confident about it as well, so just play every game, take it a game at a time and see what happens.”

The Red Wings are 24-21-5 and outside a playoff spot.