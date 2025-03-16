Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Acquiring $58 Million Defenseman in Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings seem poised to make big moves in the offseason, especially if Detroit fails to make the playoffs again.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see Red Wings acquiring Owen Power from the Buffalo Sabres in a blockbuster deal that would happen in the offseason.

Red Wings acquire:

Sabres acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Detroit would acquire Power for two NHL players, a prospect and a first-round pick.

The Red Wings would acquire Power, who would bolster the team’s blue line. Power was selected first overall in the 2021 NHL draft and is in the first year of a seven-year $58.45 million deal. Power was rumored to be in trade talks ahead of the deadline but nothing happened. He’s recorded 6 goals and 26 assists for 32 points in 65 games.

In return, Buffalo would acquire a first-round pick as well as Gustafsson who’s a veteran defenseman. Gustafsson is in the first year of a two-year $4 million deal with the Red Wings. He’d likely be a third-pairing defenseman for Buffalo.

The Sabres would also acquire Rasmussen who was a first-round pick in 2017. He would be a third-line center for Buffalo and be a key part of their roster. He’s recorded 10 goals and 7 assists for 17 points in 61 games.

Detroit would also part ways with Danielson who was a first-round pick in 2023 as he was selected ninth overall. He could compete for a roster spot with Buffalo in 2025. He’s recorded 9 goals and 23 assists for 32 points in 59 games.

Owen Power Was in Trade Rumors

With Buffalo set to miss the playoffs again, Power’s name was brought up in trade rumors ahead of the deadline.

NHL insider Jeff Marek was on Sekers and Price and revealed he had heard Power’s name in trade rumors.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see something happen (trade wise) with Owen Power,” Marek said before the deadline.

However, the Sabres opted not to move Power as he’s still a young defenseman and a building block for the future for Buffalo.

Power is currently playing on the Sabres’ second pairing with Connor Clifton.

Red Wings GM Looking to Improve Roster in Offseason

Detroit is battling for a playoff spot and regardless if they make the playoffs or not, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will be active in the offseason.

Yzerman says he will continue to add players to improve the roster and build towards a Stanley Cup.

“I’m going to continue doing what I think is right and here at the deadline, over the course of the summer, at the draft, and always do that,” Yzerman said. “I want to make the playoffs. I want to win a Stanley Cup as much as anybody in this city, and I take full responsibility for where we’re at today. I’m going to make the best decisions that I can for us, short-term and long-term, and not feel like I’m doing that I’m doing anything that is right for me. It’s going to be right for the team.”

The Red Wings haven’t made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season. Detroit is currently 31-29-6 and four points back of a playoff spot.