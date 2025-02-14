Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Acquiring Former 1st-Overall Pick in Monster Deal

The Detroit Red Wings are battling for a playoff spot and one trade pitch has them acquiring a star defenseman from a rival to bolster its blue line.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquiring Owen Power from the Buffalo Sabres.

Red Wings acquire:

Sabres acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Detroit would acquire a former first-overall pick for two draft picks and three NHL players.

Power was selected first overall in the 2021 NHL draft but he hasn’t been as good as many though. Power would bolster Detroit’s blue line as he would get a fresh start which could be needed for him. The former first-overall pick would be a top-four defenseman for the Red Wings and can add some offense. Power has skated in 54 games recording 8 goals and 23 assists for 29 points, while he’s in the first year of a seven-year $58.45 million deal.

The big part of the return for Buffalo would be the draft picks, as well as Wallinder. Wallinder was selected in the second round of the 2020 NHL draft. The 22-year-old is a big-body defenseman who could replace Power.

Chiarot, meanwhile, is an NHL defenseman who’s in the third year of a four-year $19 million deal. He could be on the Sabres blue line, or be a trade chip to acquire more draft picks or prospects.

Rasmussen, meanwhile, is a former ninth-overall pick who could be a bottom-six forward for Buffalo. He’s in the first year of a four-year $12.8 million deal. He’s recorded 8 goals and 7 assists in 54 games this season.

Insider Wouldn’t be Surprised if Power Was Traded

Despite Buffalo drafting Power and recently signing him to a lengthy contract extension, his name has come up in trade rumors.

NHL insider Jeff Marek went on Sekers and Price and said he wouldn’t be surprised if Buffalo traded Power.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see something happen (trade-wise) with Owen Power,” Marek said on January 31.

Power is on the Sabres’ second line on defense with Connor Clifton. In his NHL career, he’s skated 217 games recording 18 goals and 82 assists for 100 points.

Red Wings Holding Onto Playoff Spot

Detroit entered the season with hopes of battling for a playoff spot and that has been the case.

The Red Wings are holding onto the final Wild Card spot with a record of 28-22-5. Detroit entered the 4 Nations Face-Off break going 7-2 in their last 10 and starting goalie Cam Talbot is happy with how the team has played.

“It’s a long year,” Talbot said. “This helps reset not only physically, but mentally as well. We have a few days of practice when we get back from the break, but there can’t be any kind of letdown. We have to continue to build off what we’ve built up here, but I think for the most part it’s getting healthy, resetting and coming back ready to go.”

Detroit will return to the ice on February 22 against the Minnesota Wild.