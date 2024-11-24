Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Acquiring Former MVP to Bolster Offense

The Detroit Red Wings have gotten off to a slow start and one trade pitch has them acquiring a star forward.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquiring Taylor Hall from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Red Wings acquire:

Taylor Hall ($3 million retained)

Blackhawks acquire:

Christian Fischer

2025 third-round pick (Rangers’)

2025 fourth-round pick

The proposed deal would see Detroit acquire former MVP Taylor Hall in exchange for an NHL forward and two draft picks.

Hall is in the final year of his four-year $24 million deal with the Blackhawks. Hall was expected to be a key member of the Blackhawks. But, he was a surprise healthy scratch, which many thought could lead to a trade. Hall has skated in 20 games recording 2 goals and 4 assists for 6 points.

In return, the Red Wings would deal two draft picks and Fischer. Fischer is in the final year of his one-year $1.13 million deal. The 27-year-old will add some physicality and depth scoring to the Blackhawks offense. Fischer has skated in 19 games this season recording 1 goal and 1 assist for 2 points.

Hall Was An ‘Unexpected’ Healthy Scratch

Hall was caught off guard when he was healthy scratched on November 16.

It was a surprise to see the former MVP and former first-overall pick to be a healthy scratch. After being scratched, Hall said he spoke to coach Luke Richardson and the two are on the same page.

“We communicated,” Hall said. “It wasn’t anything argumentative. He thought it was best for me to reset, so that’s what I’m going to do. I’m not immune to coaching or immune to being held accountable. I just want to play better and be better for our team.”

Hall said being scratched was unexpected as there was no communication about things he was doing wrong.

“If there were some conversations in the days leading up about my game, or if I was constantly being shown video, it would be one thing,” Hall said. “I was a bit surprised.”

Hall said after the talk he knows what he needed to do and was excited to get back into the lineup.

“(Richardson) thought it was best for me to just reset, and so that’s what I’m going to do,” Hall said. “There (are) some things in my game that when I’m not playing well, Luke and the coaching staff obviously just want me to do a bit better, so that’s really it. We talked, we talked today, and I’m excited to play.”

Red Wings Coach Believes Team is Playing The Right Way

Detroit entered the season with expectations of making the playoffs.

The Red Wings, however, got off to a slow start, as Detroit is 8-10-2. On November 23, Detroit lost a crucial game to the Boston Bruins, but coach Derek Lalonde said the team played the right way.

“It looked like both teams were committed to playing the right way, being above and not giving up easy offense,” Lalonde said. “You need the power play, and they got one. I know it feels lucky, but they got a puck to the net off Mo and it went in. Tight game like this, the difference is special teams and they won, 1-0.”

The Red Wings will return to the ice on November 25 against the New York Islanders.