Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Acquiring Former Top Pick in Intriguing Move

The Detroit Red Wings could be a team to watch this offseason as they look to end their playoff drought.

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has requested a trade, and if they move him, Detroit will look to replace him through the trade market. Heavy.com has a trade idea that sees the Red Wings acquiring Shane Wright from the Seattle Kraken.

Red Wings acquire:

Kraken acquire:

The proposed deal is interesting as Detroit takes a flier on Wright, who’s a former top prospect, while Seattle gets a middle-six forward, a defensive prospect, and a third-round pick in this weekend’s NHL Draft.

Wright was selected fourth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, which was a surprise as he was widely considered to be selected first overall all year. However, with the Kraken, he’s struggled, as he skated in just 74 games, recording 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points. Wright has one year left on his three-year, $2,659,998 entry-level deal.

In return, Detroit would give up a third-round pick, which is 79th overall, and Rasmussen, who can replace Wright. Rasmussen was selected ninth overall in 2017, but he’s struggled to live up to expectations, similar to Wright. He recorded 6 goals and 8 assists for 14 points in 64 games last season. He has two years left on his four-year, $12.8 million deal.

Buium, meanwhile, was a second-round pick in 2021 and could compete for NHL playing time next season. He skated in 36 games in the AHL, recording 3 goals and 11 assists for 14 points.

Wright is a Trade Candidate Entering Offseason

Although Wright is still on his entry-level deal and is a former fourth-overall pick, his name has come up in trade rumors.

Wright’s name came up in trade rumors ahead of the trade deadline, but Seattle ended up keeping him. Now, as the offseason has begun, NHL insider Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet named Wright as a potential change-of-scenery candidate.

“We continue to watch the market on Wright, the fourth overall pick from 2022, who had a 17-point dip in production this season. As I wrote last week, the Kraken are under more pressure than ever from ownership to show progress on the ice and it’s clear their top desire is to add more scoring this summer. Wright might be able to help them attain that player. As disappointing as his 27-point season was, he’s still a 22-year-old centre another team might want to try and get more out of,” Kypreos wrote.

Whether or not the Kraken will actually move Wright is uncertain. But, the NHL Draft could be the time he is moved.

Red Wings Have Clear Needs

Detroit needs to add more talent to its roster as the Red Wings look to end their playoff drought.

Entering the offseason, Red Wings insider Max Bultman of The Athletic was on DailyFaceoffLive and revealed Detroit’s offseason needs.

“The two biggest needs are a top-line left wing and some toughness in the bottom six. So, I look at that right off the top. … I think for Red Wings fans to be excited, there’s going to have to be a splashy name, and I know that Elias Pettersson doesn’t have the shine that he did two years ago, but he is the guy that I kind of have circled,” Bultman said.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be as simple as a change of scenery for him, but I specifically think Detroit could be a good place for a change of scenery for me, pair him with a Lucas Raymond, who I think would be one of the premier playmakers in the league.”

The Red Wings haven’t made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season.