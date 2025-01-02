Trade Pitch Has Red Wings Dealing $31 Million Star in 1-For-1 Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings have had a disappointing season and one trade pitch has the team making a blockbuster swap with a division rival.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings dealing Alex DeBrincat to the Buffalo Sabres.

Red Wings acquire:

Sabres acquire:

The proposed one-for-one swap would be interesting as Detroit would acquire a younger player while Buffalo gets the better player. But, it could be a necessary change of scenery for both players and a massive move to hopefully spark both teams.

The Red Wings would acquire Cozens who’s in the second year of his seven-year $49.7 million deal. Cozens would be a second-line center for Detroit who can add some energy and offense to the lineup. The former first-round pick has skated in 38 games recording 8 goals and 11 assists for 19 points.

In return, Detroit would deal DeBrincat who’s in the second year of his four-year $31.5 million deal. DeBrincat would play on the Sabres top line and add some offense to the unit. The American has skated in 37 games recording 15 goals and 13 assists for 28 points.

Red Wings GM Wants More From Team

Detroit had hoped to end its playoff drought but it’s looking unlikely.

The Red Wings fired coach Derek Lalonde and replaced him with Todd McLellan. Detroit’s general manager Steve Yzerman says the decision was made due to him wanting more from his players.

“I think there’s more from our players here,” Yzerman said. “I think each and every one of these players can play better, and I guess ultimately I make the coaching change with the expectation and the hope that Todd, Trent and a different staff will get these guys back to playing at the level that we expect them to and beyond, and time will tell if that happens.”

Yzerman also says he won’t shy away from the trade market as he looks to build the best team possible.

“I’m going to do everything I can to build a team that can compete for the Stanley Cup,” Yzerman said. “I feel today we’re a long way from that.

Detroit is 15-18-4 and in second last in the Atlantic Division.

Cozens’ a Potential Trade Candidate

Despite being signed for the foreseeable future and being a key part of the core, Cozens’ name has come up in trade talks.

The star forward would get a hefty return for Buffalo. The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn ranked Cozens as a potential trade candidate and believes it’s something Buffalo may consider.

“It seems like Cozens has become a popular name in trade rumors. He hasn’t played his best hockey this season, and the Sabres are struggling. So it makes sense teams would try to test the waters on a 23-year-old center who is signed long-term and had 68 points two seasons ago. Like Power, this is not a player the Sabres should be moving without a significant haul coming back. Cozens is currently scoring at a 42-point pace and hasn’t played well enough defensively. Why trade him when his value is at its lowest? The Sabres are better off trying to get Cozens back to the form he showed two seasons ago,” Fairburn wrote.

The Sabres haven’t made the Stanley Cup playoffs since the 2010-11 season.