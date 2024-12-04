Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Acquiring Former 39-Goal Scorer to Bolster Offense

Trade pitch has Red Wings acquiring Andrei Kuzmenko.

The Detroit Red Wings have struggled at times this season to score and one trade pitch has them bolstering its offense.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquire Andrei Kuzmenko from the Calgary Flames.

Red Wings acquire:

Flames acquire:

Joe Veleno

2025 second-round pick

2025 third-round pick (Rangers’)

The proposed deal does make sense as Detroit would acquire Kuzmenko for a former first-round pick forward and two draft picks.

Kuzmenko is in the second year of his two-year $11 million deal and will likely be moved by the trade deadline. The forward can be a great goal scorer as he scored 39 goals with the Vancouver Canucks in the 2022-23 NHL season. This season, he’s skated in 1 goal and 8 assists for 9 points in 25 games.

The big part of the return would be the draft picks, but Calgary would also add Veleno. The forward was selected 30th overall in the 2018 NHL draft. However, Veleno has struggled at times in his career and could use a change of scenery. This season, Veleno has skated in 22 games recording 1 goal and 1 assist for 2 points.

Red Wings Looking to Make Moves

Detroit is reportedly looking to make trades to try and make a playoff push.

The Red Wings had hoped to make the playoffs this season, but Detroit has struggled this year. With that, NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports the Red Wings are looking to make a move.

“The Detroit Red Wings enter December third-last in the Eastern Conference, ahead of only the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens, and speculation has started to intensify over possible changes GM Steve Yzerman may be contemplating,” Pagnotta wrote.

“Like several teams out there, such as the Nashville Predators, Chicago Blackhawks and Calgary Flames. The Red Wings are believed to be in the market for a young, second-line center. In addition to a top-six scoring winger and upgrades on the blue line. It is unclear whom the Red Wings are targeting, as management keeps information tight to the vest, but it seems clear Yzerman is exploring his options to improve his team’s position.”

The Red Wings are 10-11-4 and coming off a 3-2 OT loss to the Boston Bruins on December 3.

Red Wings Could Make Coaching Change

Although Pagnotta claims the Red Wings could make a trade, they could also fire coach Derek Lalonde.

Lalonde has yet to lead the Red Wings to the playoffs, and Pagnotta says his future is very much up in the air.

“Another unsuccessful campaign may also result in a coaching change. As rumors over Head Coach Derek Lalonde’s future have recently popped up,” Pagnotta wrote. “Lalonde, who is in the final year of his contract, was named the 28th head coach in franchise history on June 30, 2022. After spending four seasons as an assistant coach with the Lightning.

“Though Joel Quenneville has been linked as a possible candidate to replace Lalonde, multiple league sources have suggested to TFP that the Wings could pursue former Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft as an option if the Wings make a change behind the bench,” Pagnotta concluded.

Lalonde took over as head coach in the 2022-23 season.