Trade Pitch Has Red Wings Acquiring Star $56 Million Defenseman in Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings are off to a disappointing start to the year and one trade pitch has them making a blockbuster deal to bolster its blue line.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquiring Jacob Trouba from the New York Rangers.

Red Wings acquire:

Rangers acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Detroit would acquire Trouba who’s the Rangers captain and Kakko who was selected second overall for two NHL players.

Trouba was the subject of trade rumors this summer and was linked to the Red Wings but no deal came to fruition. He’s in the sixth year of a seven-year $56 million deal. This season, Trouba has recorded 0 goals and 6 assists for 6 points in 23 games.

Kakko, meanwhile, was selected second overall in 2019 but he has failed to live up to the hype. He signed a one-year $2.4 million deal but will still be an RFA next season. He’s recorded 4 goals and 9 assists for 13 points in 23 games.

In return, the Rangers’ big part of the deal from the Red Wings would be getting off of Trouba’s contract. But, the team would acquire Veleno who is a former first-round pick. Veleno was selected 30th overall in 2018 and could be a third-line forward with New York.

Holl, meanwhile, is in the second year of a three-year $10.2 million defenseman. He would be New York’s sixth or seventh defenseman but is thrown in to make the salary work.

Rangers Looking to Trade Trouba

Trouba was the subject of trade rumors this summer and his name came up in late November.

It was rumored Trouba and Chris Kreider are being discussed in trade talks as the team is struggling to begin the year.

After the trade speculation, Trouba spoke to the media and said he isn’t letting it impact him.

“It doesn’t really matter,” Trouba said. “I’m happy to be here. I’m focused on playing hockey. Can’t really control that, I think I learned that throughout the summer. You’ve gotta kind of block all that out and focus on playing hockey with this group here and being the best we can be… I think it’s part of the business. I don’t know if it’s real or not, I don’t know. My job is to play hockey and that’s what I’m focused on.”

Trouba does have a 15-team no-trade clause.

Red Wings Struggling to Begin Year

Detroit has struggled this season despite playoff expectations.

The Red Wings are 10-11-3 this season and outside a playoff spot. Detroit is coming off an OT loss ot Vancouver in a game coach Derek Lalonde said he was frustrated with.

“I give the guys credit to come back and get a point,” Lalonde said. “Trailed in the third [period], but there’s obviously some ups and downs in that game, some frustration with it.”

Detroit will return to the ice on December 3 against the Boston Bruins in a pivotal division game. The Red Wings haven’t made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season.