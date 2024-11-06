Trade Proposal Has Red Wings Re-Acquiring Veteran Forward in Intriguing Deal

The Detroit Red Wings are off to a slow start offensively and a trade pitch has them adding a veteran forward.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquiring Gustav Nyquist from the Nashville Predators.

Red Wings acquire:

Predators acquire:

The proposed deal would be interesting as Detroit would re-acquire the veteran forward while Nashville gets two fliers on young forwards who have had struggles with the Red Wings.

Detroit selected Nyquist 121st overall in the 2008 NHL draft. Nyquist spent his first eight years with the Red Wings before being traded to the San Jose Sharks. The veteran forward can add some scoring to the lineup which has been an issue. Nyquist has 4 goals and 3 assists for 7 points through 12 games. He’s in the final year of his two-year $6.37 million deal.

In return, the Red Wings would deal Veleno who they selected 30th overall in 2018. Veleno has struggled to begin the season as the 24-year-old has 0 goals and 1 assist in 11 games. He’s in the first year of a two-year $4.55 million deal.

Berggren, meanwhile, signed a one-year $825,000 deal with the Red Wings this offseason. The 24-year-old also has yet to score this season as he has 1 assist in 11 games.

Red Wings Need to be Better Offensively

In the proposed deal, Detroit would re-acquire Nyquist who would be a middle-six forward for the Red Wings and add some offense to the lineup.

Detroit is averaging just 2.63 goals per game, despite its power play being ranked seventh at 26.5%. The offense is an issue that the Red Wings know they need to improve on.

“Obviously there’s areas to improve,” forward Tyler Motte said. “I think we all want to take a look in the mirror on some special teams at times, and I think we have recently. Power play comes back and gets two [goals] the other night. PK has gotten kills when we’ve needed them. Just need 5-on-5 game. It’s a night-in, night-out process. You’re going to make mistakes, but you’ve got to be able to regroup and continue to go out and perform.”

If Detroit can add Nyquist, the hope is he would help the offense and get back on track. Through November 5, the Red Wings are 5-5-1.

Predators Off to Disappointing Start

Nashville was one of the winners of the offseason as the team signed Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei.

However, through 12 games, the Predators are 4-7-1 and in last place in the Central Division. The hope is the upcoming road trip will help turn the season around.

“I think we need to get out of town and figure this out, because it’s very frustrating right now,” Ryan O’Reilly said. “On the road, I think it’s a little easier. You can show up and just play, and I think that’s what we need to do. I think it’s a little simpler on the road. [We] tend to play a more simple game, and that’s what we need.”

Predators coach Andrew Brunette agreed, but he also knows they need to turn it around ASAP.

“For the whole group, we’ve been here for a long time with training camp, and a lot of guys with kids have been here through August, so I think it gets a little stagnant,” Brunette said. “I think it’ll be good for us to get out and try to find our game. [We’ve] said this probably for 12 games [about finding our game]. We’re probably not really close, so we’re going have to find a way to get there.”

Nashville will return to the ice on November 6 against the Washington Capitals.