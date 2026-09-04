Red Wings’ First Detroit Camp in 29 Years Still Has One Mystery

Detroit Red Wings training camp will return to the city for the first time in 29 years, but fans still do not know whether they can watch the historic homecoming in person.

The Red Wings will hold camp from September 17-20 at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena. Detroit confirmed the dates in its preseason announcement, ending a Traverse City tradition that began in 1997.

The same release promised later information about scheduling, streaming, and credentials. With camp approaching, the team has not yet provided a daily practice schedule or public-access instructions. Detroit also has not announced whether any sessions will be streamed for fans unable to attend.

Why Detroit Ended Its Traverse City Tradition

Former general manager Steve Yzerman explained that the NHL’s shortened calendar changed the team’s calculation. Detroit has only four camp days and four preseason games, down from the longer schedule used in previous years.

“Training camp is just shorter,” Yzerman told Detroit Hockey Now. He called remaining at Little Caesars Arena the most efficient use of the club’s time during a compressed preseason.

Detroit also expects fewer players. Yzerman said prospects without a realistic chance to make the NHL roster would not receive main-camp invitations, creating a smaller, more focused evaluation group.

The move makes logistical sense for the organization. Coaches can use their regular facilities, avoid travel, and transition directly into the September 21 preseason opener at Columbus.

It also removes an experience Northern Michigan fans enjoyed for nearly three decades. Traverse City practices, scrimmages, and surrounding events gave supporters unusual access to players before the regular season.

Several Camp Questions Remain Unanswered

Detroit has plenty to evaluate during those four days. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Nate Danielson, and Carter Bear could compete for an available forward role. Trey Augustine begins his professional transition, while Marco Kasper enters camp without a completed extension if his contract situation remains unresolved.

The front office adds another layer of uncertainty. Detroit has not named a permanent successor to Yzerman, meaning the eventual hire could arrive with little time to influence roster decisions.

Fans also need basic information. The club must clarify whether admission requires tickets, whether capacity will be limited, which entrance spectators should use, and what portions of camp will be available online.

Public access has not been ruled out. The current gap simply means supporters should not assume that arriving at BELFOR will guarantee admission.

Detroit’s prospect tournament provides a partial preview. The club announced that its September 12-15 games will stream free within the Red Wings’ television territory, but it did not extend that promise to main camp.

The relocation makes this camp historically unusual before anyone takes the ice. Until Detroit releases the missing details, however, the first home camp since 1997 remains a highly anticipated event fans know about without knowing whether they can actually see it.